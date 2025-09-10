HPE marks 16 years as Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in enterprise storage

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Storage Platforms, continuing a streak that now stretches 16 years.

The acknowledgment comes at a time when enterprises are under mounting pressure to modernize data management for AI-driven workloads, hybrid cloud adoption, and cybersecurity resilience. Gartner’s evaluation, which positions vendors based on “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision,” placed HPE in the Leaders quadrant, alongside a small group of global storage providers.

Data at the Core of Enterprise Strategy

HPE says its recognition reflects ongoing investment in its Alletra Storage MP portfolio, which integrates block, file, and object storage into a single software-defined architecture. The company is betting on scale-out performance, AI-enabled management, and tighter cyber resilience as enterprises seek to balance efficiency with security in hybrid environments.

Jim O’Dorisio, SVP and GM for Storage at HPE, framed the milestone as more than just a market placement. “We believe this recognition by Gartner is not just a reflection of where we are today, but where we and our customers are headed tomorrow,” he said.

Recent Innovations

Over the past year, HPE has rolled out multiple updates across its portfolio, including:

– Exabyte-scale storage for AI and unstructured data with Alletra Storage MP X10000, designed for data pipelines and backup at massive scale.

– Unified block and file capabilities on the Alletra B10000, with support for Microsoft Azure and AWS, extending its reach across hybrid workloads.

– Service-level guarantees such as zero data loss and 100% availability, part of HPE’s expanded storage-as-a-service (STaaS) model.

– Cyber resilience features, including ransomware detection, faster backup and recovery, and a new cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Customer Experiences

Several organizations cited in the report highlight how the technology translates in practice.

At the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, IT Manager Peter Lawry noted the simplified management: “Our focus can be service, not operations.”

DENSO International Europe reported annual savings of €50,000–60,000 after transitioning to HPE’s newer infrastructure.

Shawbrook Bank underscored the value of hybrid flexibility, saying the platform allows them to “enjoy better security and governance while avoiding lock-in.”

The Bigger Picture

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant is closely watched in the enterprise IT world, often influencing procurement and strategic decisions. While it does not constitute an endorsement, being named a Leader signals consistent execution and market relevance.

For HPE, the recognition reinforces its strategy of combining AI, cloud, and networking capabilities with storage innovations. As enterprises prepare for data-intensive applications from AI training to regulated workloads, vendors like HPE are positioning storage platforms as the backbone of hybrid IT.