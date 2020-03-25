HPE powers small Businesses and remote office locations with monthly subscription for secure, easy IT solutions

Read Article

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced today it is making it easier for small businesses and remote office locations to focus on driving growth and make digital transformation a reality with new technologies that are simple to setup, highly secure and automated. The latest HPE Small Business Solutions include the next-generation HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus, featuring industry-leading automation, remote management, and security capabilities, and Intel Pentium and Intel Xeon E processors. The HPE MicroServer, which is as small as a typical hardcover text book, is significantly more economical compared to existing market offerings, costs as little as a streaming TV / movie subscription at less than $20/month, and is as easy to setup as a smartphone.

“Digital transformation is becoming a key part of IT strategy for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and we expect two-thirds of SMBs to embrace it by 2023,” said Shari Lava, research director, Small Medium Business (SMB) Research Program, IDC. “SMBs are looking for easy-to-manage solutions that can scale as needed. Solutions, such as this one from HPE, addresses this demand with small businesses by delivering enterprise-grade technologies, which combine servers, software, networking and cloud capabilities that are easier for small business to adopt and manage regardless of their in-house IT capabilities.”

In addition to enhanced, enterprise-grade solutions, HPE is further accelerating digital transformation for SMBs through its partner ecosystem that is equipped to enable impactful experiences to customers, and financial support provided by HPE Financial Subscription Services2, a program that delivers flexible payment services to customers to easily adopt HPE technologies at a predictable low monthly cost.

“We are committed to helping small businesses innovate, serve their customers, and drive growth and digital disruption by empowering them with enterprise-class technologies that uniquely address their needs for IT expertise, budget and space,” said Tim Peters, vice president and general manager, Global SMB & Mid-Market, at HPE. “The design of our latest HPE MicroServer and strategic pricing model was inspired by our SMB customers to meet their expectations for the most economical, secure and easy-to-manage solutions that supports their entire business operation.”

The new HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus weighs only 10 pounds and is a third of the size of existing server market offerings, allowing it to be light enough to carry and be placed in any-sized environment. Through a monthly subscription-based service, customers with any business goal can adopt it for less than $20 / month and gain the following capabilities that enable faster performance, data protection, automation and ease-of-management tailored to small business needs and scale:

• Compute power that roars like a lion, but is as quiet as a library: The new MicroServer is offered with Intel Pentium or Intel Xeon E processors to harness compute support for virtualization and database workloads. At only 36 decibels, it also can be placed anywhere in smaller environments and offices.

• Industry’s best security protection for smaller businesses: The HPE-exclusive silicon root of trust technology, which is recognized by insurers in the Marsh Cyber Catalyst program for its ability to reduce risk, is offered for the first time in an HPE ProLiant MicroServer. It is the industry’s only server family that extends security protection at the silicon-level. It protects data, detects issues and rapidly recovers from malicious firmware attacks that could lead to major downtown and cripple business.

• Automatically predict and prevent problems with AI-driven capability: HPE InfoSight for Servers, a cloud-based AI management tool, is offered to SMBs for the first time to monitor the health of their server and use predictive analytics to predict and prevent server issues before business is impacted.

• Remote management from anywhere in the world: HPE ProLiant MicroServer customers will benefit from remote management server capabilities with HPE Integrated Lights Out 5 (iLO5), a software server management tool that allows SMBs to configure, monitor, and update servers seamlessly, no matter where they are.

• Flexible options for in-office operations or via the cloud: Small businesses can run core business applications on-premises in the office and concurrently consume cloud-based services that are supported by Microsoft® Azure.

Partners and customers can select the new HPE MicroServer now as the entry point for the HPE Small Office Deployment solution, a small office-in-a-box solution, for complete small office technology foundation. These include the Aruba Instant On family of indoor/outdoor Wi-Fi access points for small businesses, and the HPE RDX Removable Disk System that easily scales for local file and storage backup, and recovery support.

Enabling SMB Solutions for a Range of Partners and Customers

SMB remains one of the core priorities for HPE’s channel-led business, recognized as an area where partners require different tools and reference architectures to meet the unique needs of customers.

HPE provides partners with access to SMB-specific sales and technical enablement, as well as learning and collaboration opportunities such as with the HPE Tech Pro Community, an exclusive community focused on technical advancement for partner solution architects.

HPE invests significant resources in incentivizing and enabling partners to address SMB customer needs, while enhancing experience and ease of doing business for both partners and customers. The HPE MicroServer is a testament to this commitment and allows partners to accelerate a customer’s digital transformation journey and benefit from industry-leading technologies that are offered in a new monthly subscription model.

HPE Small Business Solutions – Powering Disruption, Innovation, and Growth for Small and Midsized Business Everywhere

“At Lunit, we develop AI software that is advancing the battle against cancer, so it is vital we have the right technology to save time and save lives. Tested for use as an application gateway to our AI inference engine, the new HPE MicroServer has the power of Intel processors to run our applications; HPE iLO5 for critical server monitoring and management, even remotely; and the compact size that makes it small and light enough to move and place in tight spaces. With all of this and more, the new HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus can be a part of the Lunit AI inference solution that makes a sizable impact to the health and well-being of people all around the globe,” Jaehoon Ahn, VP of solution engineer, Lunit Inc., an AI software start-up that specializes in advancing intelligence in medicine to fight cancer

“The HPE ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 Plus provides the power that you would expect at the enterprise level, made available at an attractive price point for SMBs. With HPE Financial Services providing the IT consumption predictability, the HPE MicroServer allows managed service providers like us to provide our SMB customers the option to expand and grow over the time. As an MSP, this process is quite simple: we are paid upfront by HPE and HPE interacts directly with the customer on the subscription details; leaving us to focus solely on our customer IT,” said JJ Ochoa, partner and senior vice president, subIT, an IT service provider and consulting firm for aviation organizations.