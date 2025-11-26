HPE unlocks new growth and specialisation with integrated Partner Ready Vantage Program

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the launch of the first-phase of its newly integrated HPE Partner Ready Vantage program. The new program, effective as of November 1, streamlines multiple legacy programs into a single, integrated framework, empowering partners to deliver comprehensive edge-to-cloud solutions.

The HPE Partner Ready Vantage Program is structured around three dedicated Centres—Compute, Hybrid Cloud, and Networking—to support specialisation while offering partners the flexibility to resell the entire HPE portfolio, whether through traditional CapEx or OpEx as-a-service models like HPE GreenLake. In 2026 and 2027, HPE will continue to integrate additional programs, including the Juniper Networks Partner Advantage program, into one HPE partner program for the channel.

Within this framework, HPE has introduced the Triple Platinum Plus program, an exclusive recognition tier for elite partners who demonstrate pan-HPE expertise across all three core technology centres, rewarding their comprehensive proficiency with expanded benefits and opportunities.

“Partners will continue to enjoy the valuable benefits they receive today from HPE, now with the added advantage of maximising those benefits more easily through a single, unified program,” said Simon Ewington, SVP Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “HPE’s Partner Ready Vantage Program represents a forward-looking approach to channel collaboration, offering unified access, streamlined processes, and expanded opportunities for growth and specialisation. This initiative reflects HPE’s commitment to supporting its partners and driving customer success in a rapidly changing technology landscape. We’re committed to continuously enhance the program. The path ahead for HPE and our partners is unified, empowered, and primed for growth, and we’re excited to shape it together.”

As part of this change, several partner programs have retired and transitioned to HPE Partner Ready Vantage. These include HPE Partner Ready, HPE Partner Ready for Networking, HPE Partner Ready for Services, HPE Partner Ready Service Provider, and HPE Partner Ready for Networking: Partner Branded Support.

The program incorporates two main tracks. The Sell Track replaces the complexity of multiple former programs, offering flexible business models that support varied engagement styles and accelerate profitability through modular training and certifications.

Concurrently, the Service Track unifies all service-based practices, including Managed Services, Professional Services, Support Services, and Customer Success. It integrates seamlessly with Sell Track, offering standardised capability assessments and streamlined tracking. The Service Track also provides tools, training, guidance, recognition and financial benefits all designed to enhance the partner experience.