HPE unveils unified program to power up profitable growth for partners

HPE announced a single, unified partner program consolidating existing programs to enhance partner experiences across the entire HPE portfolio. All programs will combine under HPE Partner Ready Vantage, including HPE Partner Ready and HPE Partner Ready for Networking, to offer simplified enrollment, flexible participation, and comprehensive support through various program tracks. The unified program will roll out in phases, beginning with an initial launch on November 1.

The design of HPE Partner Ready Vantage reflects partner input and the best practices of HPE’s award-winning programs, equipping partners to build their expertise as deep or as broad as they need while delivering exceptional customer outcomes. The program supports every partner, from solution providers and managed service providers to systems integrators, independent software vendors, and beyond with an industry-leading approach to increase growth opportunities across the HPE portfolio.

HPE Partner Ready Vantage is simple, with one program framework, a single compensation model, and a consistent experience. The program offers flexibility so partners can choose the relevant centers and competencies that will support their business goals and differentiation. Partners can focus on:

Developing or integrating solutions

Reselling consumption solutions or the HPE technologies and services

Delivering other services under their own brand, the HPE brand, or both

“The new, unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage reflects our commitment to empowering partners and making it easier for them to differentiate with customers and grow their businesses,” said Simon Ewington, senior vice president of Worldwide Channel and Partner Ecosystem at HPE. “This new program is simple, flexible and relevant, accelerating partners’ ability to engage with us, and deliver innovative solutions and services that provide brilliant results for their end customers.”

As part of the unified HPE Partner Ready Vantage Sell Track, partners can now easily resell the entire HPE portfolio of products and services in both operational expenditures (opex) via HPE GreenLake Flex solutions, and capital expenditures (capex) models through one program membership. Partners can choose where they want to focus and effectively drive growth in discrete technology areas like Compute, Hybrid Cloud and Networking, each having a dedicated center in the Sell Track. At the same time, partners can flexibly cross-sell across the full solutions portfolio, opening new growth opportunities. Partners obtain core product training and certifications based on requirements in each center, and through optional competencies can develop specialized expertise in areas like Private Cloud, HPE GreenLake Flex, Hybrid Cloud Operations and SASE to differentiate themselves in the market.

Partner enablement is at the forefront to deliver on HPE’s customer first, partner centric commitment by ensuring partners have the training, certifications, competencies and tools to continually develop and enhance their capabilities, giving customers the assurance they are working with the most qualified partners to meet their needs. New competencies and certifications give partners access to adjacent markets to pursue new business areas and enable them to drive outstanding customer outcomes and helps promote and differentiate HPE partners in the market. New and updated competencies and certifications are:

HPE Solutions for AI competency verifies that partners can describe, size, quote, design, and configure HPE Private Cloud NVIDIA technologies based on customers’ AI requirements.

verifies that partners can describe, size, quote, design, and configure HPE Private Cloud NVIDIA technologies based on customers’ AI requirements. HPE Solutions for Sovereign Cloud competency helps partners understand the benefits of digital sovereignty and recognize the importance of regulatory compliance and security in operating sovereign environments and handling sensitive data. Partners become experts in the components and benefits of the HPE Sovereign Cloud reference architecture.

helps partners understand the benefits of digital sovereignty and recognize the importance of regulatory compliance and security in operating sovereign environments and handling sensitive data. Partners become experts in the components and benefits of the HPE Sovereign Cloud reference architecture. HPE Morpheus VM Essentials Software certification allows partners to expand their skills with the VM Essentials continuous learning badge and the HPE Product Certified – VM Essentials certification. These activities also offer a way for partners to achieve both Private Cloud solutions and Hybrid Cloud solutions competencies.

allows partners to expand their skills with the VM Essentials continuous learning badge and the HPE Product Certified – VM Essentials certification. These activities also offer a way for partners to achieve both Private Cloud solutions and Hybrid Cloud solutions competencies. HPE Aruba Networking Private 5G competency provides partners with expertise in developing solutions that streamline private cellular and integrate it with Wi-Fi.

As an example, HPE GreenLake Flex is fully integrated within the Sell Track, Hybrid Cloud Center, and is available to resell in an as-a-service business model. Additionally, competencies are available for partners who want to specialize in driving as-a-service business based on HPE GreenLake Flex which is an opportunity for small to mid-size partners given the strong momentum in the market for this solution.

In addition to the unified partner program under Partner Ready Vantage, HPE is also announcing:

HPE CloudPhysics Plus and new assessment and migration tools empower partners in modernizing and optimizing IT estates

Expanded AI opportunities help more partners establish AI practices for long-term growth

New HPEFS financing option available to partners for HPE Private Cloud AI developer system

HPE Smart Choice offers ready-to-go data center solutions, opening significant opportunity for partners to serve SMB and mid-market customers

Turnkey solutions allow partners to assess multicloud, multi-vendor infrastructure, make recommendations, and easily migrate workloads

The new HPE CloudPhysics Plus assessment tool allows partners to provide intelligent recommendations for helping customers optimize their IT across on-premises, multicloud, and cloud-native environments – including Hyper-V, bare metal, Kubernetes, and public cloud environments. HPE CloudPhysics Plus will be available for free in the fourth quarter of FY2025. Partners can sign up through GreenLake cloud.

The rapid migration tool enables partners to deliver high-value services such as workload assessments, tailored recommendations, and seamless migrations for their customers. The tool currently supports several migrations, with the new capability of migration to VM Essentials available in July. In combination with the virtualization alternative assessment tool, the rapid migration tool performs a comprehensive migration feasibility analysis and delivers insights to optimize and modernize environments. The rapid migration tool is available for free to partners enrolled in the HPE Partner Ready Vantage Professional Services center.

I Focus partners and learning opportunities expansion allows more partners to build and scale AI practice

Initially launched in 2024 as part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, HPE is expanding AI Focus partners’ reach to 20 additional countries, including targeting untapped regions and markets through distribution partners. AI Focus partners equips partners with essential tools and support to build and scale their AI practices effectively. More partners will have access to AI readiness assessments, accelerated enablement, and co-investments to drive demand generation, support building their AI practice, or accelerate deals.

Additionally, HPE has designed a comprehensive set of learning opportunities and workshops to further equip partners with the knowledge, tools, and strategies to grow their AI practices and drive their business forward. Partners will gain access to HPE technologies, tools, and technical expertise to learn and practice configuring, demonstrating, and troubleshooting in real-world scenarios.

AI Acceleration Workshops have been updated to include strategies for building an AI practice and include insights into the latest AI trends and opportunities such as agentic AI and physical AI. NVIDIA will be integrated into the AI acceleration workshops including access to NVIDIA subject-matter experts and resources for AI practice building. These workshops will continue to follow the standard AI practice-building framework with the customization needed to suit partners’ specific business models and needs.

HPE Financial Services extends partner financing option on HPE Private Cloud AI developer system

For a limited time, HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) is offering partners a reduced-rate financing option on the HPE Private Cloud Developer System which allows them to spread the total cost over 36 months. HPE Private Cloud AI developer system delivers an instant AI development environment providing everything a developer needs to prove and scale AI workloads. This offer enables partners to showcase the system’s versatility to customers without incurring significant upfront purchase costs. HPEFS also supports partners through a variety of limited-time programs that they can offer to their customers. These programs can help partners reduce or defer payments on a variety of technologies.

HPE Smart Choice program streamlines SMB and mid-market data center opportunities for partners

HPE Smart Choice is now globally available exclusively through the channel, providing partners with ready-to-go data center solutions targeting small and medium business (SMB) and mid-market customers. With fixed pricing, curated SKUs, and structured ordering processes, HPE Smart Choice simplifies the purchasing process and results in faster sales cycles and improved alignment with customer buying patterns. Partners also benefit from comprehensive training and promotional assets to help position and sell HPE Smart Choice effectively.

The program currently includes top-selling configurations from HPE ProLiant Compute servers, HPE MSA and tape storage systems, along with HPE Tech Care Services. HPE Smart Choice is expanding with the addition of HPE Compute Ops Management (COM) and HPE Morpheus VM Essentials, enabling partners to deliver even more complete and competitive solutions to their customers.

“Preconfigured options are exactly what our online customers are looking for – solutions that are easy to understand, ready to deploy, and available for fast shipping,” said Kevin Samuels, director of E-Commerce Brand and Content Management at BlueAlly. “These Smart Choice SKUs allow us to fulfill and process orders quickly, getting the product into the hands of customers faster and more efficiently than ever before. That speed and simplicity make a big difference in today’s competitive online marketplace, where expectations around convenience and delivery are higher than ever.”