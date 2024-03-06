HP’s Work Relationship Index Reveals AI’s Potential to Unlock Better Relationships with Work

Today at the HP Amplify Partner Conference, HP Inc.announced new findings from its Work Relationship Index, a comprehensive study that explores employees’ relationships with work around the world. The study, which surveyed more than 15,600 respondents across 12 countries, reveals that while the world’s relationship with work is strained and employee expectations are rising, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is seen as a key to unlocking better relationships with work.

“AI represents a significant opportunity to transform our work dynamics and unlock a more positive and productive environment for all,” stated Dave Shull, President of HP Workforce Solutions at HP Inc. “To foster greater understanding and acceptance of AI – and ensure employees know how to reap its benefits – business leaders must take the initiative to educate employees on AI’s potential and spearhead its effective integration.”

The World’s Relationship with Work Is Strained: AI Can Help

In today’s global workforce, there’s a notable strain in the relationship between individuals and work, with just 27% of knowledge workers reporting a healthy work relationship.

Simultaneously, knowledge workers’ expectations of their relationship with work have surged, with 58% globally reporting that their expectations have increased over the past three years. This is particularly pronounced in growing economies, at 71%, compared to 50% of workers in mature economies.

AI’s potential to foster healthier relationships with work is well understood by the workforce – with business leaders and IT decision makers leading the way. 54% of knowledge workers, 72% of business leaders and 70% of IT decision makers see the role AI can play in improving work-life balance. To a similar extent, employees believe that AI can streamline tasks and make their job easier (business leaders 75%, knowledge workers 58%).

Notably, in growing economies, 76% of knowledge workers think AI will make their job ‘easier’ and 75% ‘more interesting’ (vs. 48% and 44% respectively in mature economies).

Business Leaders Must Guide AI Integration

The gap between business leaders, ITDMs and knowledge workers demonstrates the need for business leaders to effectively communicate the benefits of AI and educate employees on how to integrate it into their work processes – to help drive better business outcomes at the same time as strengthening individuals’ relationships with work. The survey showed that uncertainty persists regarding how best to use AI and take full advantage of it:

Almost 2 in 5 (42%) individuals feel unsure of when to use AI in the workplace.

41% feel ill-equipped to harness AI’s full potential in their role.

With 73% of business leaders and 66% of knowledge workers advocating for proper AI training, there’s a clear call for organisations to prioritise upskilling initiatives to empower their workforce in embracing AI technologies.

“In an evolving work landscape where businesses are striving to unlock heightened engagement, retention, and productivity, as well as keeping their employees inspired, the strategic integration of AI emerges as a potent force for transformation,” said Stella Low, Chief Communications Officer, HP Inc. “Knowledge workers around the world are looking to senior leadership to show them how to navigate the AI terrain effectively: the stage is set for business leaders to seize the opportunity to both empower their employees and drive success.”