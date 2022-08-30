HR tech platform, Instahyre continues to grow exponentially

Instahyre- an advanced AI-based hiring platform, has recently announced strong fiscal, customer and internal growth for FY21 as well as upcoming strategies for expanding business in 2022. The AI-powered hiring platform has grown 4x in the last year, witnessing most of its growth within the last 6-7 months attributable to the launch of its innovative hiring technologies and subsequent boost in sales.

Instahyre has recorded a solid year of business growth in FY21 that included a 4.2X increase in the revenue accompanied by an increase of staff to over 3X. Additionally, the company also witnessed a 380% increase in the number of job seekers on the platform. Instahyre’s SaaS product offering has also contributed to the addition of 30 million candidates and over 7000 companies ranging from enterprises to high-growth startups and unicorns.

In addition to the upgradation to the SaaS product, the company has added new technologies to its portfolio, including Instahyre Drives, which claims to handpick the best candidates for mass hiring using AI instantly. The new product technology has garnered traction from companies like Amazon, Walmart, Google and 800 of the world’s largest companies, unicorns and high-growth startups.

“We are extremely happy with our 2021 results from product, revenue and operations perspective. Owing to these successes, we are very well positioned for expansive growth of the team, customers and company. The team size has increased and we are strengthening our departments with senior hires as we look to launch globally. We will be focussing on expanding in the IT services segment, where we have received overwhelming response. For geographical expansion we are looking to foray into US talent markets as many US companies and startups already use Instahyre for their Indian offices,” commented Sarbojit Mallick, Co-founder & CBO of Instahyre.

A major initiative Instahyre has undertaken for the current year is to build a unified platform for recruitment with automation with 10-12x more candidate engagement than any of the available solutions in the market. The AI-powered hiring platform uses technology to understand a candidate’s personality and employer DNA to match them. Additionally, the company processes millions of data points to understand intent and behaviour from both the supply and demand points of view.

The new products from Instahyre will help integrate all the hiring segments, from sending the first email to the offer email. The platform helps with 50-80% of all the hiring needs of its clients with intelligent inputs from Instamatch for building a high-performance talent pipeline. Additionally, it has saved 72% of the hiring costs of its clients by using technology extensively to automate manual tasks, reminders, etc., for faster closure, reducing time-to-hire and lowering the cost-per-hire.

Founded in 2016, Instahyre is an advanced hiring platform that leverages artificial intelligence to enable recruiters to hire top talent effortlessly. The AI-powered hiring platform condenses hours’ worth of manual efforts such as applying filters to search for suitable candidates, checking if they are interested etc., by providing recruiters with a curated list of candidates ready for hire. In addition, the AI-led hiring enables recruiters to spend more time perfecting candidate experience, while Instahyre does the heavy lifting of providing quality profiles.