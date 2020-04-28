Huawei and Xploree partner for an innovative smartphone experience on AppGallery

Read Article

Huawei AppGallery, a app marketplace has announced its tie-up with world’s first artificial intelligence driven keyboard app, Xploree. Encapsulated with abundance of apps across categories, company’s official AppGallery with this new app, aims to elevate the typing experience on HONOR and Huawei devices from just word corrections to an extraordinary level of intent predictions using AI and machine learning.

Catering to global youths present over 170 countries/regions, the AppGallery has already established itself as one of the world’s most trusted app store with 400 million monthly active users and a robust network of more than 1.3 million registered developers, globally. Integrated with an array of industry’s top applications including news, social media and entertainment, the AppGallery is constantly developing itself to offer a high-quality, innovative and secured app experience to its users.

With emerging technologies playing a key role in enhancing the lives of consumers today, it has become important for innovation to offer more than what users expect from their devices, improving their virtual journey. AppGallery and Xploree, developed by KeyPoint Technologies, has come together to add intelligence to ‘dumb’ smartphone keyboards. Going beyond the realms of a conventional keyboard, the users will get a multilingual support with a list of over 150 global and 28 Indic languages to choose from. HONOR and Huawei users will now be able to communicate hassle-free with their loved ones as the AppGallery allows them to translate the text in any selected Indian language using the Xploree’s English keyboard, in just a swipe. Additionally, consumers can chat seamlessly using the keyboard’s unique suggestive features, built on advanced Natural Language Processing and AI techniques, making search and discovery on their smartphones more meaningful and responsive.

Xploree’s Smart Theme feature, Cricket Smart Theme and Fitness Smart Theme will allow users to respectively get live cricket scores and options to track their fitness goals including step counts, distance covered or calories, directly from their smartphone keyboard. HONOR and Huawei users will also be able to discover real-time location based suggestions such as details of restaurant, booking movie ticket, events happening around, among other activities, ranging from entertainment, gaming and music to effortless bill payments and prepaid recharges. Consumers will also be able to enjoy personalized features on their smartphone’s keyboard with an array of colourful themes, emojis and stickers, further adding on to HONOR’s TechChic innovation for its products.

Addressing the partnership, Charles Peng, President, HONOR and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “With over nine years of journey, we are proud to have established the Huawei AppGallery as the third largest app store in the world. As our official app distribution platform, the AppGallery has grown in these years to create an advanced, engaging and secured app ecosystem for consumers. That said, we are excited to embark upon our collaboration with Xploree to create an exceptional experience for our users and at the same time empower them with more than just a conventional keyboard technology. We are bullish of our commitment towards the country and with this step, we further aim to create an unmatched value for both, our partners as well as end users.”

Nutan Chokkareddy, CEO, KeyPoint Technologies, said, “Glad to be partnering with Huawei and contributing to Huawei’s App Gallery. Huawei’s AppGallery is one of the top 3 marketplaces having presence in 170+ countries and opens up a big opportunity for us to showcase our flagship product, Xploree – a first of its kind proactive assistant on the keyboard. With Huawei’s commitment towards building a strong AI/ML platform and our deep expertise in computational linguistics, believe that we can build products that will revolutionize the way people communicate, while overcoming the language barrier. Wishing Huawei all the success in its effort towards building this huge ecosystem that will allow developers and organizations to provide innovative app experiences for its users.”