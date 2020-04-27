Huawei introduces VoWiFi calling feature for users in India

Read Article

World’s second largest smartphone company Huawei has introduced Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) calling support for its smartphones users in India so that network issues at their home or workplace do not disrupt their communications.

The VoWiFi service, which is also called Wi-Fi Calling, enables users to voice call or video call other VoWiFi supported smartphones when a Wi-Fi connection is available.

The users can even make VoWiFi call in airplane mode, and even when cellular networks are not available.

“Huawei is a global leader when it comes to communication technology. To open a new realm for advanced modes of communication, we have introduced the VoWiFi calling feature for Huawei users in India,” a Huawei Consumer Business Group spokesperson said in a statement.

“This will ensure that even if there is bad or no network, users can easily make calls, do video chat and communicate using their WiFi connections. Huawei aims to provide users ease of communication in every way and this feature has been launched to drive our vision of effective communication for all,” the spokesperson added.

Huawei said its VoWiFi solution complies with 3GPP specifications and uses the EPC (ePDG), SingleSDB (3GPP AAA), and IMS as the core control architecture.

Common subscribers can access IMS networks through Wi-Fi hotspots and use high-definition voice and video services, implementing seamless handovers to VoLTE (Voice over LTE) networks.

The Huawei VoWiFi solution covers cellular telecommunications technologies, including radio access, core network and service capabilities, which provide a complete system description for mobile telecommunications.

The feature will benefit subscribers who often suffer from network issues at their home or workplace and will help operators to develop new business, ensure that users stick around and enhance competitiveness of voice solutions.

Subscribers use VoWiFi-supported smartphones to initiate voice or video calls when Wi-Fi connection is available.

When subscribers access the network under Wi-Fi hotspots, they can enjoy HD voice and video service and a smooth handover between VoLTE and VoWiFi.

VoWiFi greatly improves indoor coverage, decreases cost of MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), provides cost efficient roaming solution, and increases carrier competitiveness, Huawei said.