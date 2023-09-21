Huawei releases its data center report

The Data Center 2030 report was released by Huawei at HUAWEI CONNECT 2023. Aiming to guide the innovative development of the industry, the report shares insights into the future of data centers, defines key features involved, and proposes a new reference architecture.

With the intelligent era around the corner, computing power has become the top requirement and data centers the key infrastructure. Over the past three years, Huawei communicated with more than a hundred scholars, customers, partners, and research institutes regarding the future of data centers, and has held over 50 workshops. The collective wisdom of industry experts both in and outside Huawei on the matter was then condensed into the report.

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of the ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept, released the Data Center 2030 report on behalf of Huawei and delivered a keynote speech entitled “Exploring the Future of Data Centers to Lead the Intelligent Era”. Mr. Ma pointed out that the computing power requirements are expected to grow so fast they will outpace even Moore’s Law while at the same time the growth of computing power is subject to limited resources. To cope with this contradiction, continuous innovation to improve efficiency will become the core direction of data centers in the future. The industry will embrace a new round of transformation.

With a focus on the core conflict between computing power requirements and resource constraints, Data Center 2030 describes five future scenarios that will affect data center development over the next decade, and proposes an innovative integration of energy, computing, transmission, data, and operation efficiency. The report defines for the first time in the industry six key technical features of future data centers, and systematically explains the development challenges as well as breakthrough directions for cloud service, computing, storage, network, and energy technologies involved in data centers. Data Center 2030 also proposes a reference architecture for new data centers and quantitatively predicts the future prospects of data centers based on 22 indicators and forecast data.

Many prominent guests were invited to deliver speeches at the event. Joe Weinman, a digital strategist, He Baohong, director of the Cloud Computing and Big Data Research Institute of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), and Hui Tao, director of Huawei ICT Strategy & Planning and Business Development Dept, all shared their ideas and practices with reference to the future of data centers.

Huawei looks forward to working with customers and partners around the world to promote the high-quality development of global data center infrastructure and contribute to the intelligent transformation across industries.