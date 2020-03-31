Huawei rolls out doorstep repair service for its smart watch customers in India

Read Article

Huawei is not only appreciated for high quality products but also for the company’s excellent after-sales services for its valued customers. Furthering its commitment to provide the most exceptional customer services, Huawei Consumer Business Group India (BGI), announced VIP Customer Services for the newly launched Huawei Watch GT 2 and its predecessor Huawei Watch GT.

Being a wearable device, smart watches are highly prone to damages, like any other hand-held technological devices such as mobile phones and tablets. Considering the same, Huawei Consumer BGI has exclusively rolled out initiatives in India that helps customers enjoy their Huawei smart watch.

Of the many initiatives, Huawei has introduced no cost replacement policy for Huawei Watch GT 2 and GT during the warranty period. In case a Huawei smart watch shows manufacturing defects or performance related issues, Huawei will replace the watch if it is in the warranty period and as per its warranty policy. For those consumers whose watches are out of warranty, Huawei has introduced a special repair solution for its out-of-warranty watches.

Huawei smart watch users can get spare parts, including strap, charging base, back cover, screen and main board, replaced for the out-of-warranty Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm) and Huawei Watch GT. The spare part charges for out-of-warranty repair can be checked on Huawei India Website or Support App. Customers will also get 90 days warranty for the parts replaced during the out of warranty repair.

Taking a major step towards ensuring consumer satisfaction, Huawei Consumer BGI will now provide pick and drop services for its smart watches in India. The group has also announced that the services will be marked by a record speed turnaround time with fast and best-in-class repair time service.

“Customer delight and satisfaction forms the core of our very DNA, be it in terms of product innovation or service delivery. The repair and doorstep services is yet another step on our part to provide the best-in-class service to our esteemed consumers across India. The offer is applicable for Huawei Watch GT 2 (46mm) variant and Huawei Watch GT, irrespective of the purchase method, online or retail,” said Huawei India Spokesperson on the service features and the repair policy.

“India is a very important market for Huawei and such services are the perfect embodiment of our commitment to providing only the very best experience to the Indian consumers,” he added.

Additionally, there will also be dedicated expert support. To avail the services online, customers can access the dedicated IVR/toll-free number 1800-209-6555 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., which is attended by expert professionals at the Contact Centre.