Hughes Communications India launches throughput satellite broadband service

Hughes Communications India Private Limited (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, announced the commercial launch of India’s first High-Throughput Satellite (HTS) broadband service. The HTS broadband service from Hughes combines Ku-band capacity from the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO’s) GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites with Hughes JUPITER Platform ground technology to deliver high-speed broadband across India, including in the most remote areas beyond the reach of terrestrial networks. Connecting enterprise and government networks, the service supports applications such as: Wi-Fi hotspots for community internet access; managed SD-WAN solutions; backhaul to extend mobile network reach; and satellite internet for small businesses.

In support of the new service, Dr. S. Somnath, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Indian Space Research Organization said: “Thanks to the continuous efforts by the Government of India, there is growing optimism and excitement about enhancing public-private partnership in India’s space ecosystem. At ISRO we are committed to exploring and expanding the ways we can work with the private sector to help improve people’s lives and bridge the digital divide. With the new HTS capabilities powered by ISRO satellites, we are confident that HCI will continue to deliver excellent quality satellite broadband services and further enhance the connectivity experience that accelerates India’s digital transformation. With its inherent advantages and ubiquitous nature, the new HTS service will play a pivotal role in extending broadband connectivity to the remotest locations, difficult to reach otherwise, and create economic opportunities to boost the local economy.”

Commenting on the launch, Partho Banerjee, president and managing director, HCI said: “With support from ISRO, we are happy to announce the commercial launch of India’s first HTS broadband service. Available countrywide, HTS broadband from Hughes underscores our long-standing commitment to bridging the digital divide, delivering multi-megabit high-speed broadband at affordable rates. This new broadband service will address connectivity gaps, improve network performance, and support the high bandwidth requirements of government organisations, financial companies, cellular operators, mining and energy companies, among other businesses, large and small, helping to connect India to a limitless future.”

HCI provides satellite broadband across more than 200,000 business and government sites in India, supporting enterprises as well as strategic central and state government projects. In use on more than 75 satellites, the Hughes JUPITER System is the de facto standard for both High-Throughput and conventional satellite implementations worldwide. JUPITER System gateways, very small aperture terminals (VSATs) and operations and business support systems power services including cellular backhaul, community Wi-Fi and internet access with high performance, automation and bandwidth efficiency.