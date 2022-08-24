Human Resource Executive names Oracle ME a Top HR Product of the Year

Oracle ME, a comprehensive employee experience platform, has been named a 2022 Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive. The Human Resource Executive Top HR Products competition aims to find and spotlight the most innovative and useful new HR solutions on the market to help business leaders meet the ever-evolving HR needs of their organizations. From over 150 submissions this year, Oracle ME was selected as one of only 13 winners.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle ME is a complete experience platform that helps organizations increase worker engagement and ensure organizational success. This cross-function platform delivers a better way to work by providing contextual and guided experiences that strengthen workplace relationships and allow workers and managers to provide continuous feedback and engagement. It enables managers to track and act on real-time employee sentiment, helps HR teams deliver personalized employee communications, and allows leaders to support their entire workforce with the tools they need, when they need them.

“Improving the employee experience is a top priority for most organizations and HR leaders, but what has been lacking is a comprehensive solution providing managers and employees with the tools they need to both get work done and positively impact their experience of work,” said Steve Boese, president and co-founder of H3HR Advisors and HR Technology Conference program chair. “By delivering one platform for listening, configurable and personalized workflows, HR help desk, and much more, Oracle has demonstrated both a deep knowledge of where and how HCM technology can positively affect employee experience. This truly shows Oracle’s commitment to delivering leading-edge HCM solutions for their customers.”

To select the Top HR Products of the Year, industry experts at Human Resource Executive and the program chair of the HR Technology Conference evaluate hundreds of submissions to find the best new technology. Each entry is judged based on how the tools are breaking new ground in the HR tech space, how much value they add to the HR function, how intuitive they are for users, and whether they deliver what they promise.

“Employees are expecting more from their employers in increasingly remote and hybrid work environments. It’s a new era of work, and people need new ways to connect and have a positive experience at work,” said Chris Leone, EVP of Applications Development, Oracle Cloud HCM. “Oracle ME is helping organizations provide employees the experience they need to grow and thrive at work, regardless of where the work is done. This latest recognition validates our strategy and highlights the demand for a complete employee experience platform that can help HR leaders make real change.”

This award is just the latest validation of Oracle ME from industry experts and analysts. Most recently Ventana Research named the platform the winner of the Overall Digital Innovation award and highlighted how Oracle Cloud HCM has approached employee experience. Oracle ME has also been recognized by analysts from Nucleus Research and LeapGen.