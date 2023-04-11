Hundia Info Solutions expands range of its memory modules

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has expanded its range of memory modules with the newest offering. The homegrown accessory maker has launched new DDR5 RAM modules which are available in 16GB and 32GB with JEDEC DDR5 interface available in 4800MHz and 5200MHz.

Designed to offer faster data transfer rates, improved bandwidth, and lower power consumption, the DDR5 RAM modules are an ideal choice for gamers, content creators, and professionals who require high-speed memory for their applications. The new modules feature a 64-bit memory architecture, which doubles the data rate compared to the previous DDR4 modules.

In addition to the high-speed performance, the DDR5 RAM modules also support the latest Intel 600 series motherboards. This compatibility offers our customers seamless integration with the latest systems, delivering an exceptional experience.

“At EVM India, we understand how important it is to have cutting-edge technology in order to deliver best-in-class performance,” said Vishal Hundia, CEO of EVM India. “Our new DDR5 RAM modules are designed to provide our users with unrivaled speed and reliability.” We are excited to bring this innovative technology to market and look forward to seeing the performance advantages EVM users will enjoy.”

The new DDR5 RAM modules are available 16GB and 32GB densities and are available at leading retail and e-tail stores, commercial resellers and system integrators, enhancing system performance and user productivity.

EVM DDR5 memory modules comes with a unique 10-year warranty to give consumers with the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features.