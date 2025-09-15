IAMCP India Appoints New Leadership for 2025–26 Term

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) India announced its newly elected board and office bearers for the 2025–26 term. This leadership team brings together a diverse mix of experience, innovation, and strategic vision to drive the next phase of growth for Microsoft partners across India.

President: Neeraj Gargi

Vice President: Vikas Garg

Advertisement

Secretary: Debasish Pramanik

Joint Secretary: Muthu Kumar

Treasurer: Nazmeen Ansari

Joint Treasurer: Mehul Shah

Past President: Vishal Vasu

Board Members at Large: Muthu Kumar, Kabilan Dhanashekar, Ashish Kamotra

Leadership Spotlight: As President, Neeraj Gargi brings a bold vision for IAMCP India—focused on accelerating partner collaboration, driving innovation, and delivering measurable value to members. With deep expertise in digital transformation and a strong network across the Microsoft ecosystem, Neeraj aims to position IAMCP India as a catalyst for growth and opportunity.

Strategic Objectives for 2025–26:

Enhance Membership Value: Launch targeted programs that delivers tangible business outcomes.

Launch targeted programs that delivers tangible business outcomes. Boost Engagement: Foster active participation through regional events, networking forums, and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

Foster active participation through regional events, networking forums, and knowledge-sharing initiatives. Illuminate 2026: Host IAMCP India’s flagship national event in January 2026, showcasing partner success stories, thought leadership, and community impact.

IAMCP India, under the leadership of Neeraj Gargi, is committed to building a stronger, more connected partner community—aligned with IAMCP’s global mission and tailored to India’s unique ecosystem.