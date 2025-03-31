IAMCP Mumbai Chapter Celebrates Milestones and Future Opportunities

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) Mumbai Chapter held a thriving meeting on March 19, 2025, at the Microsoft Corporation India Private Limited office in Santacruz East, Mumbai. The event was marked by significant celebrations and insightful discussions, reflecting the chapter’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation among Microsoft partners.

Event highlights:

The meeting was inaugurated by Chapter President Neeraj Gargi, who began by congratulating Microsoft and IAMCP on their remarkable achievements of completing 50 and 25 successful years, respectively. Neeraj provided an overview of the IAMCP organization structure, detailing its three-tier system comprising international, regional, and chapter levels. He also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by IAMCP India, including the Illuminate 2025 event held in January 2025 in Goa, which featured over 110 attendees and key speakers from Microsoft India. Neeraj concluded his remarks by discussing the various membership tiers available for IAMCP India members, encouraging attendees to explore the benefits of each tier. He also warmly welcomed Microsoft partners who are new to IAMCP and called on them to join the community to grow together.

Neeraj then invited Jaya Mahadevan, Director of Small Medium Business, India and South Asia at Microsoft, to deliver the keynote session titled “Partners Make More Possible.” Jaya spoke about the transformative impact of AI on the business landscape, emphasizing how AI technologies are reshaping industries and creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Following Jaya’s keynote, Sandeep and Parmeet presented various AI scenarios where partners can add significant value. They discussed practical applications of AI in different sectors and how partners can leverage these technologies to enhance their offerings. Sadiq Pasha then took the stage to talk about the numerous opportunities Microsoft is bringing for partners, outlining new initiatives and programs designed to support partner growth and success.

The event also featured sponsored presentations by RPTech and OpenText. RPTech showcased their latest solutions and services, highlighting how they are enabling partners to leverage cutting-edge technologies to drive business growth and innovation. OpenText presented their advanced information management solutions, demonstrating how their offerings can help partners manage and utilize data more effectively.

The event concluded with a golden jubilee celebration, where Microsoft and IAMCP leadership cut a cake to commemorate the significant milestones achieved by both organizations. The celebration was followed by snacks and networking, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect and share insights.