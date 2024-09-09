IAMCP Mumbai chapter kicks off FY25 with inaugural meeting at Microsoft office

The IAMCP Mumbai chapter convened its inaugural meeting for FY25 on September 4, 2024, at the Microsoft Mumbai Office. The event saw the attendance of over 30 Microsoft partner members from the Mumbai area. Neeraj Gargi, President of the IAMCP Mumbai chapter, commenced the meeting with an introduction to IAMCP, underscoring it as the largest association of Microsoft partners and explaining its benefits to members. He also elaborated on the global structure of IAMCP and its presence across multiple countries, regions, and cities in the Asia Pacific.

Each participant had a minute to introduce their company and highlight the value they bring to the community.

Vishal Jain, Director of Partner Development at Microsoft India, delivered the keynote address. He presented on MCAPS Priorities, detailing various Microsoft resources available to assist partners in closing deals. Vishal outlined various earning opportunities for partners and concluded by discussing the incentives offered by Microsoft for different products and services.

Following this, Vijay Yadav talked about offers from Redington, stressing that partners should view Redington as an extension of Microsoft in supporting SMB partners.

The meeting wrapped up with acknowledgments for the speakers, a group photo, refreshments, and networking opportunities. The event was organised and facilitated by the IAMCP Mumbai board consisting of Neeraj Gargi, Nazmeen Ansari, Devesh Agarwal, and Sameer Deshpande.