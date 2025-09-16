IAMCP Mumbai hosts member meeting at Microsoft office

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) Mumbai chapter held its member meeting on September 26, 2025, at the Microsoft Mumbai office, bringing together over 30 attendees from the partner ecosystem.

The session began with Neeraj Gargi, the newly elected President of IAMCP Mumbai, who introduced members to the association’s vision and initiatives. This was followed by partner introductions, after which Chetan Shah, President of IAMCP India, shared insights on new partner-focused initiatives. Suresh Ramani, President of IAMCP APAC, highlighted the various resources available for partners through IAMCP India and IAMCP International, emphasizing how these can be leveraged for business growth.

The keynote address was delivered by Mohammed Sadiq Pasha, SMB Lead, Microsoft India. He outlined the structure of Microsoft’s SMB team and provided an in-depth overview of the company’s ongoing investments aimed at empowering SMBs in India. His session offered actionable insights for partners and sparked engaging discussions with attendees.

Advertisement

Following this, Team Tech Data conducted a session focused on how partners can tap into the distributor’s wide range of investments and resources. The presentation was led by Sunil Golani, Senior Director – Cloud Solutions, APAC & Japan, supported by Sushant S. Ranshur and Archit Dikshit from Tech Data’s partner-facing team.

The event concluded with a speaker felicitation ceremony, group photographs, and networking over refreshments. To mark the occasion, IAMCP leaders including Neeraj Gargi, Chetan Shah, and Nazmeen Ansari, CISA, Treasurer of IAMCP India, joined in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

The meeting was hailed as an engaging and informative session, with special acknowledgment to Mohammed Sadiq Pasha and Sunil Golani for their impactful contributions.