IBM appoints Sandip Patel as MD for India and South Asia region

IBM has announced the appointment of Sandip Patel as Managing Director of its India & South Asia (ISA) operations, succeeding Karan Bajwa who will pursue opportunities outside of IBM. Under this role, Patel will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM’s sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Additionally, he will play a critical role in enabling India’s capabilities across IBM’s global missions, global centers of excellence, research and innovation labs.

Most recently, Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts where he was IBM’s global general manager for the insurance industry and was responsible for IBM’s business across all brands in this market segment. His extensive expertise in key industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare, coupled with his global leadership experience will bring significant value to IBM’s clients and business in the region.

Announcing the appointment, Harriet Green, Chairman & CEO, IBM Asia Pacific, said, “IBM has been a key player in India’s technology journey and continues to provide the innovation necessary to power India’s digital transformation across key industries and government. Sandip’s deep industry expertise and global understanding of clients across different markets will bring real value to our clients as they embark on their transformation journey.”

Patel was previously the President of Aetna International where he had full P&L responsibility for their international business. He has served as partner in various leadership roles at IBM, PriceWaterhouse Coopers and Coopers & Lybrand, and early in his career was a practicing Chartered Accountant in India.

In his second stint with IBM, Bajwa led the ISA business during a period of significant change in the marketplace. He was responsible for growing IBM’s mid-market business, enabling clients’ digital transformation and journey to cloud.