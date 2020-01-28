IBM India unveils automation center in Pune

IBM has announced the inauguration of its Automation Innovation Centre (AIC) in India at its Pune facility. The AIC is a state-of-the-art facility themed around Intelligent Automation and Future of Work, with experiential demonstration centres showcasing IBM’s flagship Automation Platform, Digital Worker suite of solutions, Automation Operations Command Centre for monitoring and managing bots, and co-creation zone for quick Design Thinking with visiting clients, all hosted in an agile workplace.

The AIC also showcases industry vertical solutions for Banking, Insurance, Retail, CPG, Telco, Healthcare etc and the intersection of automation solutions on enterprise applications such as Salesforce, SAP and Workday which are a significant part of IBM’s services business. The centre will allow clients to experience IBM Cloud Pak for Automation, available on Red Hat OpenShift that helps design, build and run automation applications and services on any cloud, using pre-integrated automation technologies and low-code tools.

The first AIC in India was announced in Bangalore in 2017. The two AICs demonstrate IBM’s continuing commitment to investments in India and in the transformative area of Automation. Clients will now have access to IBM’s market-leading solutions and deep expertise in automation, from scalable RPA delivery to AI/ML based industry solutions running on hybrid cloud infrastructure. IBM’s Automation Advisors with in-depth expertise in automation, artificial intelligence and cloud will help clients define the roadmap to navigate their journey towards enterprise automation at scale. In addition, clients can also leverage IBM’s ecosystem partnership with market leading RPA vendors like Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and Softomotive to get priority access to the latest solutions and derive maximum return on investment.

Amitava Sharma, Vice-President – Automation, IBM Global Business Services India noted, “Together with the AIC in Bangalore, the Pune Centre will address automation mandates for IBM’s clients with special focus on global captive centre clients in and around Pune. At IBM, we are deeply committed to helping our clients transform into leading cognitive enterprises of the world. This strategic investment will play the critical role of a catalyst to help our clients define and develop optimized intelligent workflows that will seamlessly run on hybrid multi-cloud environments.”

Operating as an integral unit of global IBM Automation capabilities, the Bangalore Center has established a solid foundation, providing greater coverage for IBM’s global automation clients visiting India. Over the last couple of years, the Bangalore AIC has hosted several hundred global client leaders from markets across major industries, engaging them through industry-specific enterprise automation conversations and unique solution demonstrations leading to new opportunities for the corporation that will now be extended through the addition of the Pune AIC. The global network of IBM Automation Innovation Centres work together to provide the latest insights and design approaches for deployment of solutions for clients.