IBM launches Power11 in India: AI-ready servers built for the age of always-on enterprises 

IBM announced the launch of IBM Power11 in India, its most advanced Power server to date. Purpose-built for the new era of enterprise AI, Power11 is engineered to deliver real-time AI inferencing, unmatched reliability, and seamless hybrid cloud deployment, while helping businesses reduce energy consumption and IT costs.

Developed with significant contributions from the IBM India Systems Development Lab (ISDL), IBM Power11 is specifically designed for enterprises that run complex, mission-critical, data-intensive workloads, including banking, retail, telecom, healthcare, and the public sector. According to the IDC forecast, one billion new logical applications are expected by 2028. Power11 offers a platform to manage this scale with control, security, and AI-driven performance.

“Power11 is built for enterprises that demand high performance, security, and always-on operations while preparing for an AI-first future,” said Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, India Systems Development Lab, IBM. “Our teams in India collaborated across the hardware, firmware, and software stack, co-developing the platform alongside global counterparts. It reflects how India is not just adopting cutting-edge infrastructure but designing it to address real-world challenges for clients – in India and worldwide.”

What makes Power11 a game-changer for Indian enterprises?

AI where your data lives, with hybrid cloud flexibility: Power11 is built for India’s fast-evolving regulatory and digital landscape, where AI innovation and adoption must go hand-in-hand with data sovereignty. With on-chip inferencing, enterprises can run AI models where data resides, whether in a private data centre or hybrid cloud environments. This helps enterprises deliver real-time insights while meeting compliance mandates.

Power11 will also be the first IBM Power server to support the upcoming IBM Spyre Accelerator, purpose-built for today’s AI-intensive inference workloads, arriving in Q4 2025. Continuous uptime: From UPI and 5G to smart manufacturing, e-governance, and others, Indian enterprises operate in environments where downtime isn’t an option. Power11 is designed to be the most resilient server in the history of the IBM Power platform, with 99.9999% of uptime. Together with zero planned downtime for system maintenance and <1-minute guaranteed ransomware threat detection with IBM Power Cyber Vault, Power11 sets a new bar for business continuity, addressing both planned and cyber-incident-related downtime. Energy-efficient performance at scale: Beyond the autonomous processes that support zero planned downtime and IBM Power Cyber Vault, Power11 delivers meaningful efficiency gains across the IT stack. In terms of energy efficiency, Power11 offers 2x performance per watt versus comparable x86 servers and up to 28 percent better server efficiency in the new Energy Efficient Mode compared to Maximum Performance Mode on Power11. It allows Indian enterprises to scale AI and core workloads responsibly, reducing energy consumption while increasing the compute output. Secure and future-ready by design: Power11 supports IBM’s full AI stack, including watsonx, Red Hat OpenShift AI, and the upcoming Spyre Accelerator (for AI workloads). It also features NIST-approved built-in quantum-safe cryptography designed to protect enterprise data from emerging threats like harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks, as well as firmware integrity attacks.

With Power11, IBM unites AI, resilience, and energy efficiency in one powerful platform, designed for the businesses that power India.

IBM Power11 will be generally available July 25, 2025. The IBM Spyre Accelerator is expected to be available in Q4 2025.