IBM to set up a software lab in Lucknow

IBM announced its plans to establish a state-of-the-art Software Lab in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh focused on advancing Generative AI and Agentic AI technologies. The Lab will be located at Platinum Mall, Sushant Golf City, Lucknow. IBM India Software Labs, one of the largest software development centres for IBM plays a crucial role in the development of generative AI, data & AI, automation, cybersecurity and sustainability solutions. This Lab will focus on developing AI-powered solutions using Large Language Models (LLMs) and Small Language Models (SLMs) to address the evolving needs of businesses in India and globally. It will integrate global best practices in software engineering, design, and development to create transformative solutions.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath said, “The new Software Lab in Lucknow will play a pivotal role in the state’s economic growth through job creation and the engagement of local talent. It will accelerate AI-driven innovation and use cases that enhance productivity, efficiency and improve citizen services. We plan to develop Lucknow as an AI city and position it as a hub for nurturing talent, fostering ideas and an AI ecosystem. IBM’s proposed expansion in Lucknow aligns with our mission to further grow the technology sector, improve workforce skills training and create job opportunities for the state’s youth. Our government will extend full support to IBM to establish its software development centre and I am confident that our talent and IBM’s leading technologies will further strengthen the IT/ITeS sector in the state.”

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia added, “The expansion of IBM’s Software Lab in Uttar Pradesh is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to ‘Innovate in India’ for India and the world. India’s ‘Naya Daur’ will be driven by technology, talent, and a dynamic ecosystem that promotes creativity and innovation to foster progress. The Lucknow Software Lab will leverage the region’s skilled workforce to develop next-generation AI solutions, strengthen digital capabilities, and contribute to India’s digital transformation.”

Vishal Chahal, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs said, “Innovation will be the key driver of disruption, and Lucknow is emerging as a vibrant hub with the right talent and ecosystem to fuel this transformation. Strategic collaboration between the government, industry, and academia supported by forward-looking policies and robust infrastructure will further strengthen its position in the technology landscape. Through our Software Lab in Lucknow, we are excited to contribute to this journey, driving innovation and supporting the government’s AI initiatives to create lasting impact.”

IBM India Software Labs (ISL) contributes extensively to IBM’s Software business by designing, developing, and delivering next-generation software portfolio that helps clients transform into AI-first enterprise driving productivity at scale responsibly. Currently, IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Kochi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.

The Lucknow Lab will offer roles including software engineers, application developers, technical testers, UX designers and more, among others.