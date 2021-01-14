IceWarp accelerating secured communication for Pharma Sector

Read Article

IceWarp, a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions is dedicated to accelerate secured communication for the Pharma Sector. IceWarp’s seamless integration of technology into the healthcare sector has empowered pharma companies to avoid cyber risks and have opened up new avenues of progress with a very personalized and innovative way of collaboration.

The pharma industry is one of the topmost in the world and is also very knowledge-intensive where the amount of data & information about the processes that exist is quite confounding. Here, technology can become a key differentiator. Pharma industry has lately realized the importance of the same and hence, has started investing in digital transformation technologies.

IceWarp, one for all collaborative Email Suite is known for delivering innovative communication tools in a cost-effective yet secured way. Besides this, it’s ‘pay for what you use’ feature, thereby saving 40% of the cost of the pharma business. By leveraging IceWarp, pharma companies have been able to secure confidential and sensitive data by managing domains to avoid email spoofing and malware attacks. Moreover, it is powered by CISCO Antivirus & anti-spam, and 2-factor authentication that helps accounts across devices with time-limited password pairing.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp, India and Middle East said “We are excited to announce that we are able to harness the Pharma Industry with our most comprehensive set of collaborative solutions. Healthcare has been and will be an indispensable part, from finding cures of deadly diseases to delivering medical services on a day-to-day basis. Hence, no country can afford to have halts or threats hampering the dynamics of the industry. Therefore, adoption of technology into the healthcare sector is as crucial as for any other industry to take business potential to its next level”.

Apart from authenticated security, IceWarp offers advanced features with benefits like easy to use operate from anywhere and everywhere; across devices, team collaboration, performance-enhancing tools, and much more. Unveil more with just a single Email; outlook compatibility, multitasking, smart attachment, delayed send, etc. IceWarp is trusted among the top organizations and pharma giants like Alkem, Akumentis Healthcare, Sun Pharma, Unichem Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare and many more for their business operations.

