IceWarp empowers BFSI sector to seamlessly Manage Secured Communication

IceWarp, a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions today announced that it is enabling the BFSI sector with its email and business collaboration suite in an effective, and secured way in order to help the organizations to collaborate and communicate with advanced security.

In today’s scenario, we hear news of data breach, spamming, phishing attacks, cyber-security threats every other day. One of the sectors which suffer majorly with data breach is the BFSI sector, as the backend processes and operations of this sector are both complex and huge. The sheer scale generates gigantic volumes of data on a continuous basis which makes this sector more vulnerable to frauds. It becomes a challenge for them to protect sensitive information for its operations as they have no administrative centralized control over incoming and outgoing mails.

Since IceWarp is one such brand aiding organizations to sail through this type of problem which offers advanced security and is able to provide both Private Cloud offering and Hybrid Cloud offering, the BFSI sector is turning to IceWarp for collaborative tools/solutions. Moreover, with its specialization in hybrid implementations, IceWarp can co-exist with any other email solution MS Office 365 or G Suite. Few BFSI clients that are using IceWarp for their secured seamless communication are- IDFC Bank, NKGSB Bank, CMS Infosystems, Emkay Global, Fullerton India, and many more

Solutions provided by IceWarp that are empowering BFSI Sector are-

Modern Design Desktop Client

IceWarp’s desktop client comes with modern design and handy features. On the sidebar, one can have access to quick shortcuts such as calendar, agenda, contacts and can instantly capture thoughts or jot down ideas with Notes feature. One can also avoid missing important emails with a watch for reply feature and pin frequently used items with Favorites which saves time of repeatedly searching for them.

Real-Time Collaboration

With a single login, one can connect with colleagues, have meetings, and discuss team projects wherever they are. For very important documents, spreadsheets and presentations, there is a comprehensive office suite for the employees to review and edit individually or with team members. These documents can be shared without inhibitions to all the company members and it works seamlessly with native Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. External users like non-IceWarp clients can also access shared documents without needing registration.

TeamChat collaboration options

Talking about TeamChat, the feature of organizing chats for discussions and review of work is available. Chats are way better and more straightforward than Emails, saves the unnecessary sending & receiving time, and works as if the co-workers are sitting on the same desk. Further, to align commutation with work, employees can use IceWarp’s mobile app, to access important messages anytime, anywhere and give quick responses on the go.

Easy to launch and password protected Conferences

Conferences are another reason why businesses should switch to IceWarp for their office. It lets you manage conferences for up to 70 members even non-IceWarp users can join for free as it runs one browser without needing any app installations. One can set up a conference call in advance, by just naming it, invitees will automatically receive an email with call details and a link to join. One can also avoid unwanted attendees with the help of password security for their conference. The meetings can be recorded and shared with those who missed them.

Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, ” We feel proud that IceWarp has been widely acknowledged in the Indian market for empowering the BFSI sector as it offers solutions that are designed keeping in mind all the verticals especially those with strict external and internal guidelines in terms of data and security. IceWarp has invested largely in its own data center in India hence, the capability offered by our solutions is ensuring better customer experience while still maintaining process-adherence & compliances in the ecosystem”.

