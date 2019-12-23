IceWarp expands its market presence with Swan solutions

IceWarp has announced its tie-up with Swan Solutions, a professionally managed company that provides end-to-end Information Technology solutions for medium and large business enterprises.

Swan as the Gold Partner of IceWarp; would continue to associate with the best in IT majors in India, striving to bring the best solutions that meet the immediate and future needs of clients, while supporting IceWarp’s expertise in providing world-class IT solutions and services that enhance their overall business growth.

Present across 50 countries, IceWarp has already acquired more than 900 customers in India in last 5 years. With its current partnership in action the company aims to gain a stronger understanding of their customers while providing seamless and elite experience. Swan solutions has a well-established market in India, IceWarp intends to leverage this existing relationship of Swan to achieve business from the Indian market.

Swan Solutions has entered into a Gold partnership with IceWarp and now has a target of 50,000 mailboxes to add up to the market. Channelling through Mumbai, IceWarp uses technology — including hardware, software, services and cloud solutions — to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs.

Swan customer profile has been developed over the years to include successful, IT-savvy companies across all industry verticals. With this strategic alliance in action, Swan would benefit from IceWarp’s policy and have access to rebates and dedicated account manager to work with their team closely and work with a focused approach to reach their target audience.

Anita Kukreja, Head Marketing & Channel Sales at IceWarp India commented, “It is a matter of immense pleasure to bring in Swan Solutions as our Gold Partners. Through this partnership IceWarp targets to have a stronger foothold in the Indian market. With Swan we plan to go bigger and surge businesses for both”.

With a market presence of over two decades, Swan Solutions has built a loyal client base. Associating with leading IT majors in India and abroad, Swan as an organisation has clients relying on them for providing and managing their information technology solutions.

Speaking on the collaboration, Abhijit Salvi, Head – Solutions at Swan Solutions said, “We consider our association with IceWarp as a valuable addition as this is an effort to support the growth of both our customers through adoption of this technology. With this tie-up we aim to enhance the overall customer experience and provide greater convenience with enhanced flexibility enriching our already expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions.”

About IceWarp: