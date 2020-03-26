IceWarp offers free video conferencing solution enabling work from home

Read Article

The current Coronavirus outbreak is affecting every existing industry, today, where social distancing has become necessary, WFH is playing an important role in such an adverse situation. It allows us to do our part in bringing the pandemic to a halt. At IceWarp, we all wish to make remote work as painless as possible. Keeping this in mind IceWarp has unlocked its video conferencing solution for everyone regardless of their license setup, all to help a hassle-free communication in the time of crisis. The features are free of charge for a period of three months which would end on June 18, 2020.

IceWarp has extended its support to the Public, offering Face-to-face Conference Calls available for everyone, to enable mobile workforce during the COVID19 crisis. The beta version will help organizations and teams to collaborate and stay productive, it supports up to 20 video call participants and audio calls are unlimited. The service is free of cost to anyone irrespective of whether they are IceWarp’s Customer or not, it is very simple to use one just need to follow the simple steps.