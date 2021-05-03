IceWarp received the prestigious ‘CIO Select Awards 2021’ in enterprise mail and messaging category

Read Article

IceWarp, a global firm in developing email communication and collaboration solutions has been awarded with the prestigious ‘CIO Select Awards 2021’ and was recognised as the most appreciated service provider in the enterprise mail and messaging category.

The CIO Select award was conducted virtually and top players from the IT sector under multiple categories like best cloud managed service provider, data analytics, video collaboration solutions, enterprise mail and messaging, enterprise storage solution, and so on graced the occasion with their presence.

Commenting on the achievement, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India and Middle East said, “It is an honor and privilege to receive such a prestigious ‘CIO Select Award’ for our disrupting business email and collaboration solutions. The award is dedicated to our entire IceWarp team for their focused commitment towards developing the best in class, secured and cost effective solutions. We as a company completely focus on empowering enterprises across industries with our collaborative solutions and hope to achieve many more awards in the years to come with our best in class services.”

