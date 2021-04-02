IceWarp witness 60% growth for its Business Email and Collaboration Solutions

Read Article

IceWarp has witnessed an increased demand for its Business Email and Collaboration Solutions in India during and post-COVID-19 lockdown. The pandemic and remote working culture have prompted many businesses to revise their IT Strategies which further gave rise to the adoption of a full-fledged email and collaboration suite to meet their collaboration needs.

The growing need for employees to communicate without interruption boosts the demand for team collaboration solutions to efficiently carry out team meetings and conferences. Wherein, IceWarp saw 60% of the growth for its solution among its new as well and existing customers. The Company saw 2-way growths one, where existing customers who were using plain vanilla email adopted Collaborative Platform. On the other hand, new customers looked for a cost-effective alternative to MO365 or GSuite and opted for IceWarp. Verticals that have adopted collaborative email solutions pre and post lockdown the most are BFSI, Pharma Healthcare, Education, and Manufacturing & FMCG.

To name a few, Emkay Global Financial Services adopted Unified Communication Solution of IceWarp in the time of COVID-19 Lockdown. They started leveraging IceWarp’s On-Cloud Platform with modules such as Archive, IM, Outlook Sync, Active Sync, Teamchat& Web Conferencing.

Leveraging on IceWarp’s Solutions, ShishirDhulla, Chief Technology Officer, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said, “IceWarp is the best in class Enterprise Messaging, Collaboration & Communication Suite. We feel empowered with this cloud solution which is a robust platform and a secured framework that has helped us reduce our infrastructure costs and manageability issues during the lockdown.”

Commenting on the recent development, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp, India & Middle East said, “Remote working has been adopted by organizations wherever possible and we feel proud that we have been the key enabler for organization to adopt the change. Though this new way of working has brought in challenges and opportunities for everyone, however, gradually, enterprises have understood the importance of hybrid collaboration. And now, digital connectivity in the time of COVID-19 is not just a necessity rather, it has become a lifeline ensuring business continuity in the social distancing scenario”.

“It is not surprising that video and team collaboration tools will remain CIOs priority even in the coming times, seeing the current scenario, not many offices will be willing to open/reopen their office space completely. We are optimistic that the number of customers will increase very rapidly and the usage of collaborative tools in India will continue to rise”, added Sharda.

