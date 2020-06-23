IceWarp,Orient Technologies Organises a Webinar on Remote Work Checklist for IT Departments

Read Article

In the current scenario, carrying out remote collaboration can be daunting and difficult. Be it the obstacles we face while working on a team project or sharing inputs on a crucial pitch deck, the struggle is real. But virtual workspace is now the new normal and certainly the future too.

IceWarp is a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions, teamed up with Orient Technologies to organize a webinar on remote work checklist and discuss the challenges that emerge while working remotely. The key speaker for the webinar was Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East while Ajay Sawant, Managing Director, Orient Technologies, addressed the queries of the customers.

When Lockdown 1.0 was initiated the main concerns that aroused were PC hardware requirements, Software requirements, Internet service requirements and Basic collaboration tool support but with the consecutive lockdowns the requirements increased. The requirement for better collaboration tools, data security & risk management, troubleshooting & remote access tools and employee productivity tools.

It is well-known that for effective teamwork one needs to focus on organization, team architecture, technology and network. There is a constant requirement to understand tomorrow and the fact that future lies on teams collaborating with 100% dedication. However, this can be achieved remotely by optimizing resources and doing everything as remotely as possible. While security breaches and data privacy is a major concern, organisations are in a constant lookout for customized end to end encrypted collaborative solutions to fulfill the need of the hour.

The Webinar highlighted the Top Concerns for CEO’s with respect to business risk management, data protection and collaboration needs from Lockdown 1.0 to now and how IceWarp’s messaging and collaboration suite can help them overcome the same. During the webinar, the company also organized a Q&A session where the winners received gift vouchers from IceWarp.

The Remote Work Checklist for IT Department

Team Collaboration Tools (Real-Time Communication Apps, Team Chats, Video Conferencing Apps/Tools, Collaborative Working Tools)

Data Security and Management (Email & Data Security, DLP Tools, DRM Solutions, Data security & risk management, MDM Solutions)

Troubleshooting and remote access tools (Remote desktop software, Screen sharing software, Screen recording tools)

Employee Productivity Tools (Application monitoring, content monitoring, productive time monitoring on apps)

Preparing for Work from Home 2.0 one can choose IceWarp’s Collaboration suite– the only collaboration platform that adapts to all the ways employees want to work leveraging today’s technology trends to facilitate collaboration.

Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East commented, “We are glad to be able to organize this webinar for our fellow attendees. Today most of the organizations are moving towards remote working solutions that will help them to have seamless communication and collaboration within teams and the outside world. Our webinar aims to be a knowledge-sharing and learning exchange session to discuss the new-age office tools that can boost business productivity and help them in a remote work scenario.”

We will continue to bring in such engaging and meaningful webinars and online events in the near future as well” added Sharda.

Orient Technologies is a leading System Integrator and a premier Solution Provider in IT space and a Premium Partner of IceWarp in India. As part of this partnership, Orient Technologies is responsible to help its customers (both – SMBs & Enterprises) to adopt IceWarp Messaging and Collaboration solution across the region.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com