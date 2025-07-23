ICICI Lombard and AWS enable seamless business continuity with automated Disaster Recovery (DR) solution

ICICI Lombard in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has completed a major upgrade of its disaster recovery (DR) infrastructure from AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region to AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, backed by a fully automated, cloud-native setup. The transformation covers the company’s business-critical applications and ensures rapid failover capabilities in the event of any disruption, helping safeguard uninterrupted access to services for customers.

The move reflects ICICI Lombard’s continued focus on resilience and preparedness in the face of increasing operational risks. With the growing frequency of climate and technology related disruptions and global IT incidents, the company has strengthened its continuity framework to minimise downtime and maintain business operations in any scenario. The transition was executed with remarkable speed, with end-to-end automation, minimal manual intervention, and real-time validation.

Speaking on the initiative, Girish Nayak, Chief – Technology, Health UW and claims at ICICI Lombard, said “ICICI Lombard has successfully executed a full-site Disaster Recovery (DR) drill, marking a significant milestone in our digital resilience journey. In a first-of-its-kind move in the insurance sector, we seamlessly transitioned all business applications to our secondary cloud region, demonstrating our readiness to operate without disruption during unforeseen events. This was not just a test of technology, but a validation of vision. Our partnership with AWS is a cornerstone in future-proofing our digital infrastructure — moving us from recovery preparedness to true continuity assurance. By leveraging a fully automated, cloud-native DR architecture, we have proven that resilience and agility can coexist at scale. The complexity of this automated switchover underscores the strength of our execution teams and our long-term technology strategy. This achievement reinforces our commitment to regulatory compliance, customer trust, and uninterrupted service delivery — ensuring ICICI Lombard remains a digitally forward insurer, ready for tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Kiran Jagannath, Head, FSI and Conglomerates, AWS India and South Asia, said, “AWS is pleased to collaborate with ICICI Lombard to secure its mission-critical workloads, ensuring faster application recovery, greater reliability and data protection through a fully automated data recovery process. ICICI Lombard has always prioritised its commitment to better customer experience and compliance through a robust technology backbone, and this implementation is a logical next step in its growth journey.”

The upgraded disaster recovery setup has been designed and deployed using native AWS services, including Elastic Disaster Recovery (EDR), AWS Step Functions, and infrastructure-as-code capabilities. The setup enables continuous replication of application and database servers between the primary site in Mumbai and the DR site in Hyderabad, along with seamless environment switching using domain-based routing.

ICICI Lombard has been an early mover in cloud adoption within the BFSI space. The company had previously migrated its core policy issuance and claims platforms to the cloud and has progressively modernised its application environment over the years. The latest move further strengthens its technology backbone and reinforces its commitment to uninterrupted service delivery.