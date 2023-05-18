ICICI Lombard partners with actyv.ai to offer insurance solutions for SMEs

ICICI Lombard has announced a strategic partnership with actyv.ai, a Singapore-based enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B, BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and insurance. This collaboration aims to co-create innovative insurance products specifically tailored for enterprises and their supply chain partners, empowering sustainable growth and mitigating business risks in the evolving market landscape.

Under this partnership, ICICI Lombard will collaborate with actyv.ai to design comprehensive insurance offerings for the entire supply chain ecosystem, encompassing distributors, retailers, and suppliers. By providing group insurance options to supply chain partners, enterprises can foster continuous growth, while simultaneously ensuring the wellbeing and security of all stakeholders. Leveraging actyv.ai’s technological capabilities, ICICI Lombard will embed bite-sized insurance products within the actyv.ai platform, enabling seamless access to enterprises and small businesses alike.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director at ICICI Lombard, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “We recognize that MSMEs are the driving force behind the economy, and we are committed to safeguard their interests through accessible and comprehensive insurance policies. Through our collaboration with actyv.ai and their advanced technology platform, we aim to offer customized insurance products to the supply chain ecosystem that is an integral component of the MSME business, thereby shielding them from potential business disruptions We have been pioneers in the MSME insurance space from offering seamless digital solutions to settling claims of Rs. 5 lacs within just 10 days, and are happy to offer yet another feature that is customised to their unique needs.”

“Through our partnership with ICICI Lombard, we will now be able to offer innovative insurance products, embedded on our technology platform, to all enterprises and their distributors, retailers, and suppliers. We are excited about our partnership, and together, we are eager to leverage technology to enable relevant risk-protection to the MSME segment. Our combined offerings will ensure sustainable growth for all players in the supply chain ecosystem, allowing for an environment of surety and support”, said Raghu Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai.

This partnership signifies a crucial step in fortifying the long-term success and sustainability of MSMEs in India by offering robust and accessible insurance solutions. ICICI Lombard and actyv.ai are committed to empowering businesses with the necessary risk protection, fostering growth, and contributing to the overall economic development of the country.

ICICI Lombard is the first in India to establish a digital platform specifically designed for MSMEs to acquire risk coverage (sme.icicilombard.com). This platform is a testament to our dedication in partnering with MSMEs through their journey towards growth and effective risk management.