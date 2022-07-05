ICRA appoints Anand Iyer as Group Chief Technology Officer

ICRA appoints Mr. Anand Iyer as Group Chief Technology Officer (Group CTO), to accelerate its diverse technology-led growth vision. Mr. Iyer will be responsible for driving the Group level digital strategy for ICRA Limited and its subsidiaries, continuing to strengthen ICRA’s technology capabilities and thought leadership, and contributing to the growth of the Group.

Commenting on the new appointment, Mr. Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO, ICRA Ltd, said: “At ICRA, we believe that technology not only redefines the process of delivery and engagements, but also plays a vital role in the overall growth of an organisation. Establishing a Group CTO role within ICRA is critical as we continue the journey of ICRA’s digital initiatives to support its strategic growth plans.”

“I welcome Mr. Iyer to the corporate leadership team. Mr. Iyer is a highly regarded technology professional and we could not have chosen a better candidate to drive our growth strategy and transformation with his deep knowledge of technology and business.”

Mr. Iyer has displayed exemplary leadership skills over his long career, holding multiple senior roles in various global organisations, leading large transformation projects, successfully managing large teams and building tech-enabled organisations. Mr. Iyer joins ICRA from D&B India where he was Sr. Director – Operations and Information Technology, since 2018, prior to which, he was the Chief Information Officer (CIO) with the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Mr. Iyer is an MBA in Finance & Systems, from the Institute for Technology & Management (ITM), after completing a double graduation in Mathematics and Statistics from the Mumbai University.

“I am excited to be a part of ICRA, the country’s leading institution, providing guidance to institutional and individual investors. Today, more than ever, market participants look to ICRA to help assess and manage increasingly complex risks to support their decision-making. I look forward to providing thought leadership on emerging technologies and taking it to newer heights on its digital journey,” Mr. Iyer said.

Mr. Anand Iyer brings over 24 years of rich experience in the financial services sector across banking, data, capital markets and real-time systems. Over the years, he has built his career as a technologist with deep exposure to areas like capital markets, anti-money laundering, cross-border payments and risk management.