IFFCO selects Oracle cloud infrastructure to modernise agriculture in India

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), one of the world’s largest fertiliser manufacturers, selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to run its mobile application for farmers called IFFCO Kisan Uday. Built on OCI as a cloud native application, the application provides farmers with an easy way to book, view, and manage drone-based sprayings of IFFCO Nano Fertilisers.

Founded in 1967, IFFCO is one of the largest cooperatives in the world, empowering 55 million farmers through 36,000 member cooperatives. After a successful pilot, IFFCO selected OCI for its high performance, scalability, and ability to seamlessly integrate with various third-party applications and workflows supporting the IFFCO Kisan Drone project. As a major initiative to enhance agricultural productivity through advanced drone technology, the project enables farmers to adjust farming tactics based on real-time data received through IFFCO Kisan Uday mobile application and the data is collected by 2,500 IFFCO Kisan Drones.

“At IFFCO, we believe in transforming the lives of millions of farmers by helping them improve their crop productivity and socio-economic status,” said AK Gupta, director, IT and board member, IFFCO. “With the launch of the world’s first IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid and IFFCO Nano DAP liquid, and now with our Kisan Drone project, we are making a big difference to our farmers and contributing significantly to India’s economic development. OCI plays a pivotal role in enabling us to leverage technology to promote sustainable farming and we are excited to expand our collaboration further. OCI is the only platform that can provide us with the scale and performance needed to handle the influx of data, which is set to increase by 100 times over the next few months.”

IFFCO uses OCI Media Flow and OCI Media Streams to process complex video content captured by 2,500 IFFCO Kisan Drones . The data captured includes the longitude and latitude, area of nano fertiliser sprayed, flow rate, battery health, altitude, fertiliser consumed etc. In addition, OCI Media Streams transcode, transcribe, and integrate the data stored on OCI. With OCI Compute Virtual Machines, IFFCO is able to dynamically change the compute capacity to meet the growing volume of data captured by the drones.

“The Indian agriculture market is undergoing a major transformation as farmers are rapidly adopting new technologies to boost productivity and improve profitability,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC. “With OCI, IFFCO can revolutionise farming practices and drive positive change in rural communities across India. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with IFFCO and contribute towards building a brighter and more prosperous future for Indian farmers.”