iFireAI raises ₹4 crore seed funding to make business Intelligence conversational

FireAI, an AI-driven business intelligence (BI) startup, has raised ₹4 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). The funding will be primarily used for product development, with a focus on innovations such as Causal Chain, Text-to-SQL functionality, and a proprietary ETL tool aimed at improving scalability, speed, and the overall user experience. The capital will also support hiring tech talent and expanding into new global markets.

FireAI simplifies business intelligence by moving away from traditional dashboards, enabling users to interact with data through conversational AI tools that provide real-time, actionable insights. Its AI engine, built from the ground up, supports both descriptive and diagnostic analytics, helping organizations make faster and more accurate decisions.

The startup has successfully expanded operations into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Africa, and Kenya as a certified OEM partner, collaborating with Alchemist LLP to strengthen its regional presence and market distribution.

“AI is transforming every facet of business, but the abundance of data often overwhelms organizations, leading to underutilization or misinterpretation. FireAI’s business intelligence makes this data conversational and accessible, providing clear insights that save time and resources,” said Vinay Bansal, CEO & Co-founder, IPV.

Vipul Prakash, Founder & CEO, FireAI, said, “From India to the world, we’ve only just begun. This is just 20% of what we aim to achieve. At FireAI, we are building meaningful innovations like Causal Chain, India’s first diagnostic analytics platform, designed with real stakeholders in mind. Our goal is to give decision-makers real-time intelligence, moving away from complex dashboards to conversational insights that drive growth and innovation.”

FireAI has already transformed businesses with forecasts that are 30% more accurate, coupled with smart real-time alerts that enable teams to act immediately. The 30-member team serves large clients such as the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and integrates with over 700 data sources, positioning FireAI for rapid expansion from India to global markets.

Vipul Prakash, an SRM University B.Tech graduate, brings over a decade of experience in product development, growth, and operations at leading companies such as Zomato, Delhivery, and BharatPe. He now leads FireAI’s mission to make business intelligence accessible and actionable for all.

The global data analytics market is projected to grow from $74 billion in 2024 to $482 billion by 2033, while the Indian market is expected to expand from $2.6 billion to $27 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 27.5%. FireAI is poised to capitalize on this growth by democratizing access to AI-driven business intelligence, making data actionable for decision-makers worldwide.