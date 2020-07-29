IIFL Adopts Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Solutions to Accelerate Business Growth

Read Article

Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that IIFL has secured its virtual environment with Palo Alto Networks Strata Next-Generation Firewalls, Panorama, and WildFire.

IIFL Finance is one of the leaders in the Indian financial services industry covering multiple markets, including wealth management, home loans, microfinance, and retail banking. With over 2,000 branches in more than 500 cities across India, IIFL wanted their teams to be able to work from anywhere, at any time securely. The group sits on a wealth of sensitive personal and financial data and to protect its corporate reputation in the eyes of regulators and customers, it must effectively manage security threats.

This is where Palo Alto Networks came in with its industry-leading Strata™ network security suite, including Next-Generation Firewalls; Panorama™ network security management for all firewalls at the perimeter, in the data center, or in the cloud; and the WildFire® malware prevention service.

The deployment has helped IIFL in:

Establishing end-to-end threat visibility, from the cloud to on-premises to devices

Providing complete protection of applications and workloads in physical data centers, across LAN perimeters, and in multiple public clouds

Increasing cloud native application visibility and control

Ensuring scale to accommodate business growth

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Bhasin, regional vice president, India & SAARC at Palo Alto Networks, said: “The cybersecurity challenges – handling multiple clients and managing thousands of employees working remotely – that a large financial services company like IIFL face on a daily basis is immense. This has become even more critical in the wake of the current Covid-19 pandemic. We are honoured that IIFL has chosen Palo Alto Networks to help evolve their IT environment to better support remote access solutions. We are confident that the dynamic nature of our platform will provide a secure environment for IIFL to safely access remote work capabilities now and in the future.”

