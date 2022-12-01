India Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023: Palo Alto Networks 

Palo Alto Networks has released its cybersecurity predictions for 2023 – 5 key insights from our leaders to help organisations ensure a more secure future.

Over the course of 2022, enterprises across industries and regions saw an increased incidence in cyber-attacks thanks to new, extremely disruptive threats.Cybercriminals used ransomware to target critical infrastructures and found new ways to exploit the cryptocurrency boom, hybrid working, and, more recently, unsecured APIs.

As per Palo Alto Networks’ latest ‘What’s Next in Cyber Survey,’ almost all APAC respondents admitted their organization experienced cybersecurity incidents and data breaches in the past year, 11 on average. In India, 48% of organisations experienced at least 3 – 9 cybersecurity incidents or data breaches in 2022. Cybersecurity is also an urgent concern in India with 46% saying their board’s recognition of cyber risk has increased significantly alongside accelerated digitalization strategies.

In 2023, cybersecurity predictions will be highly relevant because, apart from the attacker’s behaviours, they consider a broad view- from technology to workplace trends and evolving laws and regulations. This will enable enterprises to get the bigger picture on where threats lie.

As per Sean Duca, Vice President and Regional Chief Security Officer, Asia Pacific and Japan, Palo Alto Networks: “The fluidity of today’s cyberattacks will require business leaders to reimagine their cybersecurity approach constantly. Leaders must consider innovative solutions, technologies, and approaches that outperform traditional mechanisms. Organizations have much to consider in 2023 but remaining vigilant and aware will empower them to defend against the evolving threats.”

“From prevention-first Al to adopting Zero Trust strategy and architecture, it will be imperative to adopt the broadest and deepest cyber expertise and threat intelligence into their defenses to stay ahead of the curve. But, more importantly, they must build resiliency to respond and recover from those that inevitably get through,” he added.

Here are the five cybersecurity trends to watch out for in 2023:

PREDICTION 1

Accelerated 5G adoption will deepen vulnerabilities

5G connections in India are expected to reach 88 million by 2025, according to a recent report by GSMA. While the spotlight is currently focused on delivering higher data speeds, latency improvements, and the overall functional redesign of mobile networks, the cloud will expose the 5G core to cloud security vulnerabilities. With only 14% of Indian organisations equipped with a plan for securing their 5G/4G environment, CISOs will need to be wary of large-scale attacks originating from any source, including the operator’s own network.

PREDICTION 2

Securing connected medical devices will be critical

Digitisation has enabled new healthcare capabilities such as virtual healthcare and remote diagnosis. But the prevalence of legacy and sensitive data will make healthcare an attractive target for cyber threat actors. Ensuring the cybersecurity of medical IoT will be important as ever for patient safety as the closer a patient is to a device, the greater the likelihood for weaponization by bad actors.

PREDICTION 3

Cloud supply chain attacks will disrupt businesses

Log4J recently demonstrated how many organisations can be affected due to a piece of dependent code embedded into the software packaging process. Cloud-native architectures, that are also consuming third-party code in their critical applications, will render the entire cloud supply chain vulnerable. As per Palo Alto Networks’ latest ‘What’s Next in Cyber Survey,’ 37% of organisations expect software supply chain attacks to increase most in 2023 and cloud adoption trends will intensify this further. 44% of Indian organisations expect software supply chain attacks to increase in 2023

PREDICTION 4

The debate on data sovereignty will intensify

As the world becomes more reliant on data and digital information, the volume of regulations and legislation emanating from a desire to control and protect citizens and ensure the continued availability of critical services will increase. As a result, the conversations around data localisation and data sovereignty will likely intensify in 2023.

PREDICTION 5

Metaverse to be the new playground for cybercriminals

With an estimated $54 billion spent on virtual goods every year, metaverse could open up a new playground for cybercriminals. The immersive nature of the metaverse will unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, as it will allow buyers and sellers to connect in a new way. Companies, and cyber attackers in tandem, will take advantage of mixed reality experiences to diversify their offerings and cater to the needs of consumers in the metaverse.