India leads the AI trust revolution: KPMG study shows 76% of Indians confident in AI

India is emerging as a global leader in trust and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a comprehensive new study by KPMG and Melbourne Business School. The report—“Trust, Attitudes and Use of Artificial Intelligence: A Global Study”—surveyed over 48,000 people across 47 countries and found that 76% of Indians trust AI, compared to the global average of just 46%.a

This places India at the forefront of AI optimism, underscoring the country’s readiness to embrace AI as a transformative force across industries and everyday life.

Optimism and Adoption Go Hand-in-Hand

The study highlights that 90% of Indian respondents believe AI improves accessibility and effectiveness, and 94% expect AI to deliver broad societal benefits. This positive sentiment reflects how AI is already streamlining services, increasing productivity, and enabling innovation in sectors ranging from healthcare to finance.

“India stands at the cusp of a remarkable AI-powered future,” said Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at KPMG in India. “The data reflects a strong sense of optimism and a hopeful trajectory where AI enhances productivity and innovation across sectors.”

Trust with Caution

While enthusiasm is high, the Indian public remains cautious about AI’s potential downsides. 78% expressed concern about negative outcomes, particularly loss of human interaction, which 60% have already experienced. Despite this, 90% continue to support AI adoption, indicating a nuanced understanding of its risks and rewards.

There’s also rising demand for governance. Nearly half of Indians believe regulation is necessary, and 87% want stricter laws to combat AI-generated misinformation, especially around elections and media content.

AI at Work: A Double-Edged Sword

AI is deeply integrated into Indian workplaces. 97% of employees intentionally use AI, and 67% say they can’t complete their work without it. However, this heavy reliance is accompanied by challenges—73% have made mistakes due to AI, and 70% admit to using AI in ways that breach company policies.

“While AI is delivering performance benefits, it’s also opening up risks from unchecked and non-transparent use,” said Professor Nicole Gillespie, Chair of Trust at Melbourne Business School and co-author of the report. “This highlights the need for strong governance, clear policies, and responsible AI use.”

On a positive note, 83% of Indian organizations have an AI strategy, 86% offer training, and 80% enforce policies for responsible use—indicating a growing maturity in AI deployment.

A Digitally Confident Society

India also scores high on AI literacy. 78% of respondents feel equipped to use AI appropriately, and 64% have undergone formal or informal training. Yet, 71% are unsure whether online content can be trusted, reflecting growing concern about AI-generated misinformation.

Still, 86% of Indians report personally experiencing benefits from AI, such as saved time, improved personalization, and better access to services.

Emerging Economies Take the Lead

The report underscores a global trend: emerging economies like India are more trusting and enthusiastic about AI than advanced economies. This is attributed to the tangible gains AI brings in developing regions—from improved infrastructure to economic growth.

“The higher adoption and trust of AI in emerging economies is likely due to the greater relative benefits and opportunities it provides,” said Professor Gillespie.

As the world navigates AI’s rapid evolution, India’s example demonstrates how high trust, proactive governance, and a tech-ready population can help shape a future where AI drives inclusive, ethical, and meaningful progress.