India most troubled by talent crunch for cyber threat detection: Report

Over 98 per cent organisations in the country have shortages in their security operations staffing, said a new report.

India reports the strongest concern in comparison to its global peers when it comes to tackling the increased volume of cyberthreats and security incidents, said the report by software company Micro Focus.

“As a fast-developing economy, India is witnessing a rapid adoption of digital tools and services within its enterprise ecosystem,” Praveen Patil, Country Manager — Security, Risk & Governance Micro Focus, India, said in a statement.

“The unprecedented adoption of cloud is also giving rise to newer vulnerabilities and cybersecurity challenges.”

In fact, India takes the lead when it comes to cloud adoption, with every surveyed organisation having at least some sort of cloud deployment, according to the “2020 State of Security Operations” report which details the various cybersecurity issues faced by security operations centres (SOCs) across the globe.

Across the globe over 96 per cent of organisations use the Cloud for IT security operations, and on average nearly two-thirds of their IT security operations software and services are already deployed in the Cloud.

During the pandemic, security operations teams have faced many challenges. The biggest has been the increased volume of cyberthreats and security incidents – 45 per cent globally — followed by higher risks due to workforce usage of unmanaged devices – 40 percent globally.

India is the top country that reports this as the biggest challenge along with 51 per cent increased challenge of investigating or remediating incidents, said the report.

For the study, Micro Focus, in partnership with CyberEdge Group, developed a 15-question web-based survey.

The survey involved 410 security operations professionals in the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Japan in August.

