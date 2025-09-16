India sees 3,237 cyberattacks weekly per organisation, education and government among the top targets: Check Point research

Check Point Research released its Global Threat Intelligence Report for August 2025, showing that organisations worldwide faced an average of 1,994 cyber attacks per week. While this marked a 1% decline from July, it represented a 10% increase year-over-year, reinforcing that the global cyber threat landscape remains at historically high levels.

The targets: Who and where

The education sector once again was the most targeted globally, experiencing an average of 4,178 weekly attacks per organisation last month (+13% YoY). This reflects both the sector’s ongoing digitisation, creating a wider attack surface, and its traditionally underfunded cyber security defences, making it an easy target for threat actors.

Telecommunications companies, vital to both business and consumer connectivity, suffered 2,992 weekly attacks (+28% YoY), highlighting their role as both critical infrastructure and a gateway to downstream targets. Government institutions, a consistent focus for cyber criminals and nation-state actors, recorded 2,634 weekly attacks (+3%), while agriculture faced the most dramatic growth at 101% YoY with 1,667 attacks, underlining attackers’ interest in exploiting global supply chains and food security. The industry’s heavy reliance on technology, IoT sensors, and drones makes it an attractive target for threat actors.

Regionally, Africa reported the highest average volume of cyberattacks, at 3,239 weekly per organisation (-3%), while Asia-Pacific (2,877 weekly, +2% YoY) and Latin America (2,865 weekly, +6% YoY) also saw high volumes, driven by rapid digitisation and uneven investment in cyber resilience. Europe’s attacks rose by 13% YoY to 1,685 weekly incidents, and North America stood out with a 20% YoY spike to 1,480 weekly attacks, with ransomware fuelling the surge — the U.S. alone accounted for 54% of all ransomware cases worldwide.

Ransomware escalation

Ransomware remained an extremely disruptive threat vector, with 531 publicly reported incidents globally in August, up 14% YoY. North America was hit the most, accounting for 57% of reported cases, followed by Europe at 24%. By industry, industrial manufacturing (13.6%), business services (11.9%), and construction & engineering (10.4%) bore the brunt of attacks. Other sectors, including healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services, were also significantly impacted.

Leading ransomware groups included Qilin (16% of attacks), Akira (8%), and Inc. Ransom (6%), the latter notably focusing on healthcare and education, both sectors which are critical to public trust and daily life.

Omer Dembinsky, Data Research Manager at Check Point Research, says: “August’s threat data makes one thing clear: cyberattacks are intensifying in both volume and impact. Education, telecoms, and agriculture are being targeted because they are essential and because attackers know disruption here creates maximum leverage. With ransomware rising and AI accelerating attack speed, the only sustainable path forward is a prevention-first, AI-powered strategy. Organisations must move beyond detection to real-time prevention, protecting the network, cloud, endpoints, and identities in an integrated way. Only by doing so can we build resilience and safeguard critical services against relentless cyber adversaries.”