India to export $1.5bn worth smartphones this year, Samsung leads

Read Article

The exports of smartphones from India is expected to cross $1.5 billion by value this year – constituting 98 per cent of the total mobile phones exported out of the country, a new report said on Monday.

A total of 12.8 million mobile phones were exported from India from January to September this year and of these, 10.9 million units were smartphones.

The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth around Rs 1.45 lakh crore in favour of 16 electronics companies including 10 mobile handset manufacturers will further strengthen the country’s positioning in the global mobile market, according to market research firm techARC.

“India has been exporting mobiles to destinations like the UAE and neighbouring SAARC countries for quite some time. However, ‘Make in India’ initiative has made India a truly global exporter of mobile phones,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.

“Today, India is exporting to 24 countries, some of which are further re-exporting, like the UAE, to other markets, making India-made phones available to millions of users,” he added.

A total of 12.8 million mobile phones were exported from India since January to September 2020. Of these, there were 10.9 million smartphones.

Covid-19 had a severe impact on the exports, with volume sharply falling to 1.2 million in April-June quarter from 7.4 million in January-March period.

For the July-September quarter, the exports were at 4.2 million units, indicating recovery due to restoration of supply chain and logistics as well as resumption of work in Indian factories.

Samsung led the overall mobile exports with 11.6 million units, followed by Xiaomi at 0.6 million shipments, in the January-September period.

The South Korean giant exported 9.8 million units of smartphones, followed by Xiaomi at 0.6 million and Lava at 0.2 million smartphones.

The other smartphone exporters in the top 5 were Vivo and OnePlus.

“Lava has emerged as the ‘torchbearer’ Indian brand which is not only the lone domestic brand exporting mobiles but also pecks in top 5 brands,” the report said.

Indian brands are now exporting to extended markets like the US. Seven brands are exporting mobile phones from India to the US.

Samsung A51 is the most exported smartphone from India.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]