Indiaitchannels.com gets 5,000 partners online

Indiaitchannels, a B2B and B2C platform IT community, has transformed the complete way of how IT community work. It has efficiently surfaced the road for IT partners in initiating their e-business. Now, IT, Mobile, Surveillance and security sectors are connecting with one another efficiently and consumers as well.

Since the platform has been launched, it is creating history with the registrations of partners. Registered partners without any hassle are now enjoying their own catalogue page. They are proficiently offering their latest services and updates to the customers about their products. The outcome of launching the platform has received more than 5000 registrations till date.

With the success rate of registrations, it was anticipated that 5000 registrations will be achieved by 15th of August and platform has capably crossed the mark. After obtaining such an astonishing response from IT partners across the country it has been now believed that the platform will receive 10,000 registrations by the end of this year.

Alok Gupta, the managing director or Unistal and Indiaitchannels initiator stated, “It has been an amazing journey up till now and we strive for accomplishing more registrations in near future.The results we have received now is boosting the morale of team hence the emphasis are more on putting additional efforts”.

Registrations count is increasing day by day at rapid rate whereas B2C catalogue page launch is also running at full-fledged speed. The creation of B2C catalogue provided an opportunity to the partners in expanding the business online and reaching the customers without any interventions. The B2C page launch has assisted the IT partners in having their unified website where they can easily access and control their IT products in catalogue.

After the successful launch of B2C catalogue page, now platform is ready to launch the B2B (Business-to-Business) catalogue page. With this page, partners can connect with each other and can initiate the business dealings.

