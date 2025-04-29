Indian business leaders harness AI for sustainability, but talent shortage is holding them back

Autodesk has released its 3rd annual State of Design & Make report, spotlighting India’s leadership in using AI to drive sustainability. The report reveals that more than half of Indian business leaders are already using AI to deliver environmentally responsible outcomes which is way above the global average including APAC.

Indian business leaders are optimistic about AI’s transformative potential with 79% believing that AI will enhance their industry, well above the global average of 69%. As AI becomes more integral to business strategy, 52% of leaders say the ability to work with AI will be their top hiring priority in the coming years, reflecting a clear want for future-ready talent.

At the same time, 61% of Indian leaders acknowledge AI’s potential to disrupt their industry, highlighting the importance of adaptability in navigating change. This perspective is even more prominent among digitally mature organisations, where 65% anticipate significant industry shifts, compared to 52% of their less mature peers.

India leads APAC in using AI for sustainability, with a strategic shift underway

Indian companies are at the forefront of leveraging AI to drive sustainability across the Asia-Pacific region. Over half (52%) of Indian business leaders say they are already using AI to support environmentally responsible outcomes- well above the global average of 39%. As digital transformation gains momentum, many organisations are now moving beyond compliance, viewing sustainability as a core business strategy.

In fact, 86% of Indian leaders believe sustainability initiatives could contribute over 5% to their annual revenue. Among digitally mature firms, 84% of leaders report that their sustainability efforts help attract and retain talent, compared to 67% at less digitally mature companies. While challenges such as skills gaps and trust in AI remain, sustainability is increasingly seen as a long-term growth driver rather than just a response to external pressure.

“Indian businesses are not just adopting AI, they’re using it with purpose. By integrating AI into their sustainability efforts, they’re turning compliance into competitive advantage, said Alok Sharma, Director AEC, Autodesk India and SAARC. “This strategic shift is driving real impact, from revenue growth to talent attraction, placing India at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the region.”

Skills shortage slows innovation, but companies are taking action

Even as AI and digital technologies gain ground, a growing skills gap is slowing progress. According to the report, 67% of Indian business leaders say a shortage of skilled workers is limiting their growth. Hiring the right talent remains a challenge, with 68% struggling to find candidates with the necessary technical skills. 67% of the leaders surveyed have even had to part ways with employees whose skills didn’t meet evolving business needs.

In response, 78% of Indian companies plan to increase investments in digital skills training in the next three years, as they look to future-proof their workforce and sustain innovation.

“Indian businesses clearly recognise the long-term value of AI and sustainability, but building the right talent and trust is essential. Investing in skills, especially AI fluency, will be key to unlocking future growth. The future of innovation hinges on empowering our workforce with the right AI expertise and building trust in this technology, or risk falling behind in an increasingly competitive landscape. Autodesk India is also driving several strategic initiatives with leading academic institutions to address the skill gap in the design and make industry,” said Alok Sharma.

Indian businesses remain optimistic about AI’s potential, but growing concerns are starting to affect trust. Confidence that their companies will make the right decisions regarding AI has marginally dipped to 81% from 85% last year %, while overall trust in the technology stands at 79% compared to 82% in 2024. These concerns mirror a broader regional sentiment, with 61% of APAC business leaders in digitally mature companies worried about AI’s potential to disrupt their industries. Still, nearly 79% of Indian leaders plan to increase their investment in AI, recognising its value as a long-term strategic priority.

“While trust in AI may be facing some challenges, Indian businesses continue to see its immense potential. The declining confidence in decision-making highlights the need for responsible implementation, but the commitment to long-term investment remains strong.”, Alok added. “AI is not just a trend, it’s a cornerstone of strategic growth and innovation for the future.”