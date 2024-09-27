Indian education sector faces unprecedented surge in cyberattacks – Over 8,000 weekly attacks, double the global average: Check Point Software Threat Intelligence Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider, has unveiled finding of its latest Threat Intelligence Report for the last 6 months. The report revealed a startling increase in cyberattacks on the Indian education sector, with 8,195 attacks per week, more than double the global average of 3,355. After the education sector, the other most attacked industries were healthcare with 7,982 weekly attacks per organization, followed by Government/Military sector experiencing 4,590 attacks and the Consulting sector facing 4177 weekly attacks per organization.

The surge in attacks is largely attributed to the rapid shift to remote learning during COVID-19 and the continued digitization of education. Educational institutions in India are collecting and storing vast amounts of sensitive student data, including personal, academic, and financial information, making them prime targets for cybercriminals. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, coupled with the widespread adoption of online learning platforms, have expanded the digital footprint of these institutions, making them more vulnerable to data breaches. Cybercriminals are exploiting weak cybersecurity defenses in schools and universities to steal personally identifiable information (PII), often sold on the Dark Web.

Over the past six months, organizations in India have experienced an average of 3,244 cyberattacks per week, which is nearly double the global average of 1,657 attacks per organization. This stark contrast underscores the heightened vulnerability of Indian organizations in the face of escalating cyber threats.

The report highlights FakeUpdates, Qbot, and Formbook as the most prevalent malware in India, with 54% of attacks delivered via email and 58% of email-borne attacks using .exe files. Information disclosure vulnerabilities have also affected 70% of Indian organizations, exposing critical data to threats.

The most common malware in India includes four botnets, one infostealer (Formbook), and one downloader (FakeUpdates).

Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director for India and SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies, commented, “Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting critical sectors in India, particularly those handling vast amounts of personally identifiable information (PII), such as education, which often has wide attack surface. With the rise of Gen AI, these threats are poised to become even more severe especially as social engineering and phishing attacks escalate. The surge in attacks underscores the urgent need for organizations to strengthen their cyber security frameworks. Proactive measures, including robust defenses and continuous monitoring, are essential to safeguard sensitive data and maintain operational integrity.”