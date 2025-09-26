Indians ready for AI-powered public services: Salesforce Research

Indian citizens are signaling strong readiness for AI-driven governance. According to Salesforce’s new Connected Citizen research, 100% of Indian constituents surveyed said they would use an AI agent to interact with the public sector, underscoring a massive shift in how people want to engage with government.

The study shows that citizens are looking for faster, proactive, and more personalised services. A large majority expect 24/7 support, quicker responses to their needs, and stronger data security. At the same time, many find government interactions cumbersome — with nearly two-thirds reporting that complex processes and lack of digital options have caused them to miss deadlines for applications, renewals, or paperwork.

To address these gaps, Salesforce recently introduced Agentforce for Public Sector, a platform designed to augment government workers with AI agents. These intelligent digital agents can autonomously handle routine and complex tasks, enabling human staff to focus on empathy, creativity, and problem-solving in high-value cases.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said:

“India’s digital transformation is among the most ambitious in the world, and AI agents present a transformative opportunity to reimagine how the government serves its citizens — making services faster, more intuitive, and more inclusive.”

Citizens are particularly enthusiastic about AI agents that can provide round-the-clock access to services, simplify paperwork, and deliver personalised support. At the same time, concerns around data security, loss of human connection, and the pace of technology adoption remain, highlighting the importance of trust and transparency in AI deployment.

With India already leading the way on digital public infrastructure, the research makes it clear: AI agents represent a major opportunity to build more responsive, connected, and impactful citizen experiences — and Indians are ready to embrace it.