India’s first AI learning centre launched at Galgotias University, powered by HP and Intel

In a defining moment for India’s education and digital transformation landscape, Delta IT Network, in partnership with Galgotias University, has launched the country’s first dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) Learning Centre. Inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, the state-of-the-art facility marks a major stride in mainstreaming AI education and fostering innovation among students.

Located at Galgotias University’s Greater Noida campus, the AI Learning Centre is built on a robust foundation of HP All-in-One (AIO) PCs, powered by Intel processors and NVIDIA GPUs—a high-performance setup designed to support advanced AI workloads including machine learning, computer vision, and data modeling.

A Vision for Responsible Innovation

Presiding over the inauguration ceremony and the university’s convocation, Minister Goyal highlighted the critical importance of ethical AI adoption. “AI cannot replace human wisdom, but it can be a powerful tool for value addition, especially in agriculture and core sectors. We must adopt it rather than fear it,” he emphasized, urging students to become responsible stewards of technological progress.

Delta IT Network: Engineering the Future of Learning

A leading systems integrator, Delta IT Network has spearheaded the development of this Rs 23 crore infrastructure, designed as a scalable, always-on learning environment.

“This AI Lab offers students 24/7 access to industry-grade computing power, enabling immersive, hands-on learning beyond classroom boundaries,” said Deepanshu Chauhan, CEO, Delta IT Network. “It’s not just an infrastructure investment—it’s a blueprint for the future of education in India.”

With embedded Neural Processing Units (NPUs), the AI Lab’s systems allow seamless performance across complex, compute-intensive applications, ensuring students are equipped with real-world AI training experiences.

A Long-Term Strategic Partnership

Delta IT Network and Galgotias University share a three-year relationship built on technological advancement. Over the years, Delta has delivered:

Over 2,000 HP desktops

800+ interactive displays from Samsung and LG

Campus-wide HPE Aruba-powered networking infrastructure

With the successful implementation of IT projects worth Rs 23 crore, the partnership is poised to cross Rs 50 crore in deployments within the next 18 months.

Looking ahead, the duo is planning to establish a High Performance Computing (HPC) Lab equipped with HP Enterprise servers and large-scale network storage, designed to supercharge academic research and deep tech innovation on campus.

Galgotias University: Creating a Future-Ready Campus

With over 45,000 students, Galgotias University has been at the forefront of adopting next-gen ICT infrastructure to bridge theoretical and practical learning.

“We believe in a future-ready campus that blends curriculum with cutting-edge technology,” said Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University. “Our collaboration with Delta IT Network and preference for HP and Intel solutions reflects our commitment to high-quality, scalable IT infrastructure.”

A Star-Studded Inauguration

The grand launch ceremony drew participation from key dignitaries including:

Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Mahesh Sharma, Member of Parliament

Dhirendra Singh, MLA, Jewar

Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor, Galgotias University

While Deputy CM Pathak lauded the centre as a step towards embracing the future of work and learning, MP Mahesh Sharma emphasized the need for ethical AI adoption, encouraging students to use these technologies for social good.