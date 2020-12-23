India’s first indigenous Digital Asset Management platform Digiboxx launched

Read Article

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, virtually launched India’s first Digital Asset Management platform DigiBoxx for the desktop, iOS, and Android systems. During the event, Mr. Amitabh Kant signed up for an account, making him the first user of DigiBoxx. The platform is an Indian digital file storage, sharing, and management SaaS product that provides storage options for business as well as individual users. It provides an easy and secure way to store all the files in one centralized location. It is India’s first indigenous tech startup to enter the Digital Asset Management business with value-added services encouraging entrepreneurs to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Store in India’.

Amitabh Kant said, “This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. It ticks all the rights boxes for India Inc’s needs but also fills a gap for the MSME universe which is untapped. Now most of India can store, save and share in India without fear of security threats and data localization concerns. I am hopeful that this is the beginning of many more such innovations by Indian startups aligned towards the vision of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our dependence on foreign SaaS products will soon be a thing of the past and Digital India will get a boost with such intuitive solutions”.

Vivek Suchanti, Chairman, DigiBoxx said, “We are honored to have Mr. Amitabh Kant launch Digiboxx and register (NITI Aayog) as our very first user. We are determined to make the Government’s #MakeInIndia (#VocalforLocal) and #Aatmanirbhar campaign a reality. With Digiboxx we are geared to provide data protection and contribute to the growth of the digital engagement landscape in India. Our efforts will ensure over 5000 engineers and 10 million users are impacted in the near term reiterating our commitment to India.”

Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx added, “Not only does Digiboxx help save data that is accessible from anywhere, but it also helps in the seamless sharing of data with partners, social media pages while retaining the admin rights of that document. So, It can save, control, and monitor who is accessing data in real-time. Digiboxx is all-encompassing Digital Storage Cloud which ensures data security for all Indians. It has been conceptualized and designed basis real feedback from the industry and will ease work processes for individuals and companies in a post COVID world of enhanced digital engagement. Considering the efficiency metric and the promised pricing, it is good news for the 600 MN+ internet users of the country.”

DigiBoxx consists of a file-sharing feature named ‘InstaShare’ that intends to make the user’s life easier by allowing them to share, large-size documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time by registering in the app. The feature is highly user friendly and will take just seconds to share any file. It has free 2GB storage space and the file shared stays for 45 days in the DigiBoxx. It is the first of its kind cutting edge solution introduced by India. The product and services are committed to the Make in India / Aatmanirbhar vision of the Government of India, and overall sentiment across the business circles to build India as a technological powerhouse with home-grown digital innovations.

