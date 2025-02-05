India’s GCC sector to generate around 4.25-4.5 lakh jobs this year, and approximately one million jobs by CY2030: NLB Services

NLB Services has launched its annual flagship report, ‘India’s Talent Takeoff-The GCC 4.0 story’. The report is an in-depth analysis of hiring trends in the GCC segment for CY2025 and the outlook till CY2030. According to the report findings, GCC 4.0 is expected to create 4.25–4.5 lakh new jobs this year, with 35% of GCCs eyeing 50-100% workforce expansion. Fueled by its vast skilled workforce and supportive policies, India has emerged as the top GCC destination, and GCCs are expected to generate 1 million jobs in the next six years. Overall the sector is expected to employ 3.3 million professionals by CY2030.

Diving further into the GCC paradigm, the report spotlights the rising demand for entry level talent across GCCs, especially across skills like Customer Experience and Support Services (17%), Cybersecurity and Data Protection (17%), Digital Transformation and Automation (14%). GCCs across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai are poised to drive the demand for freshers in the sector. Signaling commitment to future-ready workforces and equipping youth for next-gen innovation, 42% of GCCs are likely to bolster their workforce with a significant 50% surge by CY2030.

Moreover, reinforcing their commitment to inclusivity, 61% of India Inc. GCCs anticipate over 50% increase in women hires by CY2030; highlighting a sharp rise from the 7% expecting similar women workforce expansion this year. In this year, Bengaluru is expected to lead (17% of GCCs – over 50% increase), while Hyderabad will remain modest (69% of GCCs – up to 20% increase), and Delhi will likely witness hiring freeze (28% of GCCs – indicating no change/decrease). However, by CY2030, the report estimates Delhi to transition into the front runner (77% of GCCs – over 50% increase), followed by Pune (42% of GCCs – over 50% increase); as Bengaluru (65%) and Chennai (72%) show steady momentum reflecting robust long-term diversity strategies.

Sharing his views, Mr. Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services said, “India’s position as a global GCC hub continues to strengthen, with the number of centers expected to grow to 2,100+ by 2030, driving a market size nearing $100 billion. As we are gearing up for GCC 4.0, workforce synergies will be of utmost priority. The ‘India’s Talent Take off-The GCC 4.0 story’ report offers a comprehensive outlook on the Indian GCC hiring ecosystem and it is interesting to note the evolution of GCCs beyond core tech. However, as hiring in India’s GCCs increases across functions like tech, finance, manufacturing, and sustainability, the need for critical high-demand skills like Financial Services (79%) will lead the way. Marketing & Digital advertising (73%) will also be a priority as businesses adopt a digital-first approach. Additionally, Industry 4.0 transformation will continue to bolster the demand for Engineering & Manufacturing (69%), while Human Resource & Talent Management (68%) will remain essential as companies look to scale operations, attract niche talent, and build strategic leadership pipelines.”

“Over the last three years, India has also witnessed the emergence of new GCC hubs, and GCCs are fast outpacing IT Services in job creation. The recent introduction of the national framework in FY26 budget will further propel GCC growth across Tier II and Tier III locations, and the demand for niche skills will continue to rise”, added Mr. Alug.

Deep diving into geographies and skills, NLB’s report findings indicate that Bengaluru is likely to lead India’s GCC hubs with 27% hiring growth, significantly impacting the IT and R&D ecosystem due to rising demand for AI, Data Science, and Cloud Computing professionals. Following closely, Mumbai is set for 23% growth, driven by financial services and consulting sectors. Chennai ranks third at 19% forecast, supported by its strengths in engineering and manufacturing. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is eyeing an 11% increase in hiring within technology and life sciences. Delhi and Pune both eye 10% growth, with Delhi thriving in professional services and Pune excelling in automotive and digital transformation sectors.

“The battle for top talent is no longer a level playing field, GCCs are taking the lead. With 72% of leaders acknowledging their advantage over IT services, it’s clear that these organisations are reshaping the career landscape. Offering competitive salaries, global opportunities, and a focus on AI, automation, and digital transformation, GCCs are setting new standards for skilled professionals.” added Varun Sachdeva, SVP & APAC Head at NLB Services.

The report further indicates GCCs are not only offering higher salaries but also investing in specialised talent to drive global innovation. As GCCs compete for top talent, their premium compensation strategy is distinguishing them from traditional IT sectors. The primary driver of this premium is the demand for niche skills (39%) such as AI, cloud computing, and advanced analytics. A majority (66%) believe GCCs offer higher salaries due to the need for data science, AI, and automation expertise, along with global exposure and faster career advancement. While 18% favour IT Services and 16% eye both sectors as equally competitive, GCCs are expected to be top payers in Hyderabad (19%) and Mumbai (19%), particularly in IT Software & Consulting and Banking/Financial Services. Delhi/NCR (21%) and Bengaluru (24%) will also remain competitive, especially in Telecom & Internet Services.

India has solidified its status as a leading GCC hub. As anticipation builds, the number of GCCs is projected to reach 2,100 by 2030, with a market size approaching USD 100 billion. This growth reflects India’s evolving landscape, driven by demand for innovation and skilled talent. In fact, 56% of GCC leaders feel that the segment is going to elevate itself as innovation hubs, thus setting the stage for unprecedented opportunities in the next 6 years.