India’s mansons achieves perfect score for data reliability with Infor as it ramps up for growth and business agility

Infor a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, and Mansons International, a global components manufacturer and supplier for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive industry announced the go-live of Infor LN and Infor PLM Accelerate. With this roll-out, Mansons unified its core business processes across 61 countries and seven locations, elevated operational efficiency by 85% and sharpened data-driven decision with 100% data reliability to achieve agility and innovation in the dynamic business environment.

After an extensive evaluation, Mansons chose to replace its legacy system with Infor LN, a global ERP solution to simplify and automate discrete manufacturing processes coupled with Infor PLM Accelerate, to shorten the development cycle from ideation to production. These integrated systems were implemented on schedule and laid a robust foundation for Mansons to build a strong global presence, deliver superior products of exceptional value and quality, and digitalize business to gain competitive advantage. Infor solutions offered a real-time visibility into Mansons production process, optimized inventory management, transparency in financial systems, and seamless collaboration across the supply chain management while meeting compliance requirements across geographies.

Additionally, the pandemic has put the spotlight on ensuring business continuity and mitigate risk to successfully run operations and meet customer expectations. Infor’s integrated platforms aided Mansons with end-to-end planning, production, purchase, sales and distribution during these testing times. For special projects during complete lockdown, Mansons achieved uninterrupted services across production cycles, inventory management, supply chain, human resources and finance systems. Furthermore, accessing real-time intelligent data and insights from remote locations gave Mansons the agility, flexibility and responsiveness required to get complete control over their business operations, which the previous legacy system was not equipped for.

“Modern auto component manufacturers are faced with growing complexities of fast evolving business dynamics that demands seamless product lifecycle management, increased synergies across stakeholders, data analytics for informed decisions and adapt to higher frequency of introducing newer modules. Being a global leader in automotive component manufacturing and supplies it was essential to collaborate with Infor to modernize business operations and build a robust technology foundation for business growth,” said Ashutosh Ranadive, CFO, Mansons International. “Infor’s deep industry expertise, coupled with its flexible and agile solutions has helped us integrate and optimize our operations across geographies, and also prepared our business for ambitious growth plans in the near future.”

“Today, component manufacturers play a critical role in the automotive value chain and have witnessed tectonic shift in design, production and technology evolution to meet the growing demands of increased localization, shortened product cycles and meet regulatory framework.”, said Ranga Pothula, General Manager, India Business Unit and Senior Vice President, Global Delivery Services at Infor. “Infor understands these unique technology requirements and challenges faced by the component manufacturers and is well poised to deliver purpose-built solutions in the cloud. We are excited to collaborate with Mansons and digitize their business with fully integrated solutions that address their operational needs and helps them focus on business growth across geographies.”

