Indium Software expands its reach in India to support digital transformation of Global Enterprises

Indium Software, a fast-growing Digital Engineering company, announced the inauguration of its newest delivery centre in Chennai’s Olympia Tech Park, its largest in India. This new centre can accommodate up to 500 professionals. This expansion comes on the heels of its expansion in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the past two months in two notable locations—Bagmane Tech Park and Madhapur Hitech City.

Harnessing the opportunities thrown up by digital transformation, Indium has seen rapid growth in recent years in digital engineering solutions across application engineering, data and analytics, cloud engineering, low code, digital assurance, and gaming solutions. In 2021-22, Indium’s revenues grew by 78 percent adding over 1,000 employees during this period. In 2022-23, Indium expects to grow revenue by over 50 percent.

“This new delivery centre is Indium’s commitment to expand into world-class infrastructure, providing our employees a differentiated experience and meet our high-performance work culture,” said Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO, Indium Software. “With the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises, we are seeing our Fortune 1000 and global clients embrace newer models of digital engineering including cloud, low code and pod-based delivery, thereby driving agility and innovation into our solutions.”

“To meet the demands of our accelerated growth and align with an evolving hybrid work culture, Indium has strengthened its operational backbone—platforms, processes, people and partnerships—and upskilled and reskilled over 500 employees through Indium Academy,” said Ramesh Krishnamurthy, COO. “Indium has also enhanced its ability to bring in talent at scale and Indiumize them—by reimagining our talent supply chain across educational partners and technology partners to provide superior and differentiated solutions to our clients, leveraging our intellectual property and frameworks in key areas.”