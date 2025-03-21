Indusface redefines WAAP user experience with industry-first innovations in AppTrana

Indusface has launched a major UX overhaul for AppTrana WAAP (Web Application and API Protection), setting a new industry benchmark for visibility, control, and compliance readiness.

The redesigned interface introduces industry-first capabilities that help security teams instantly assess protection status, manage vulnerabilities with precision, and autonomously generate clean audit-ready reports with zero open vulnerabilities.

“CISOs spend a disproportionate amount of time on compliance today. Application security platforms play a pivotal role in helping CISOs demonstrate the security of their applications. That said, open application vulnerabilities cause a lot of undue stress.” said Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO, Indusface. “With this UX overhaul, AppTrana WAAP not only gives security teams a complete view on total open vulnerabilities and their protection status on the WAAP but also empowers them with several AI workflows that guarantee autonomous vulnerability remediation within 72 hours, an industry-first.”

Industry-First Enhancements for Complete Security Visibility

1. The new AppTrana UX is designed around four core objectives:

Instant Protection Status Assessment – Organisations can now immediately verify if their applications are in full protection mode (i.e., running in block mode with origin server protection enabled and zero open vulnerabilities). This level of real-time assurance is unmatched in the industry.

2. A Single Pane of Glass for Vulnerability Management – Security teams get a first-of-its-kind unified dashboard displaying:

Total vulnerabilities detected

Vulnerabilities automatically mitigated via default AppTrana policies

Vulnerabilities that require app-specific virtual patches

Vulnerabilities needing code-level fixes

This structured approach ensures security teams can prioritise risk mitigation effectively

3. Deeper SwyftComply Integration for Audit-Ready Reporting – With SwyftComply now embedded across multiple user flows, customers can autonomously remediate vulnerabilities in 72 hours for internal reviews, compliance assessments, and third-party audits—significantly simplifying security compliance.

4. A More Logical, Intuitive Feature Layout – Key security capabilities like external attack surface discovery, DNS management, and malware scanning are now surfaced in a more accessible and user-friendly manner, making it easier for security teams to identify and address risks proactively.

Pioneering Capabilities No Other WAAP Provider Offers

While many security solutions focus on detection, AppTrana WAAP is the first to deliver a holistic experience—from protection status validation to real-time attack mitigation, compliance reporting, and external risk discovery—in a unified, easy-to-navigate interface.