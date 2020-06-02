Inflow Technologies signs distribution agreement with SecPod

Read Article

Inflow Technologies has announced that it has been signed as a distributor by SecPod Technologies. SecPod is a leading provider of endpoint security and management solutions.

“In the current situation, organizations are looking at products that simplify endpoint security, increase IT and security effectiveness, and reduce IT management cost. SecPod’s SanerNOW platform and tools provide a paradigm shift in endpoint security and management,” said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Technology Unit, Inflow Technologies.

He further added that, “We are proud to be associated with SecPod. Our focus will be onboarding & enabling channel partners to offer this solution to their customers. We are confident that this will lead to a successful journey together.”

“Cybersecurity has never been more important for organizations, and the growing demand for our solutions reflects this. Having established our presence with OEMs and MSPs in the US region, we are signing up Inflow Technologies as a part of a focused channel expansion strategy for the region to deliver cybersecurity solutions to the enterprises in India. Inflow Technologies geographical coverage, extensive partner base and its value-added services have established it as the largest and fastest-growing value-added distributor in the region. Inflow Technologies is the perfect distribution relationship for our exciting new products and technology,” opines Chandrashekhar Basavanna, Founder and CEO of SecPod Technologies.

“At SecPod, we are committed to looking at the bigger picture and design solutions for organizations that help them get continuous visibility and complete control over all devices within their IT environment, Keeping customers at the center of everything we do, our platform SanerNow is designed to help organizations automate their vulnerability assessment and patching, and orchestrate cyber hygiene to stay compliant with NIST and other compliance standards,” added Basavanna.

